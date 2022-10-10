Mastercard Platform Delivers Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence

On display at Sibos is the latest innovation in Mastercard’s expansive services suite which will be used by banks, corporates, and governments to gain greater visibility into payment flows, enabling collaborative, data-driven business decisions





PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Ecommerce–Businesses often struggle with visibility into how and where they spend money—and with which suppliers. In a recent poll of treasury professionals, 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting1. To address this need, Mastercard today announced the launch of Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based analytics platform that enables organizations to execute more effective and sustainable financial strategies, and support corporate priorities such as cash management, risk assessment and ESG goals.

By automating data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Global Treasury Intelligence provides a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data. This holistic view means companies can more efficiently and collaboratively analyze global payments and manage risks. It can be used for narrow applications like identifying opportunities for expansion of commercial cards, as well as broader applications like cash management, source to settle pay strategies, treasury services optimization, supplier ESG scoring, and Know Your Supplier assessments.

“HSBC is an early adopter of Mastercard’s Global Treasury Intelligence because of the insights it gives us into the needs of our clients. By unlocking this data-driven collaboration with our customers, we see how to best help them achieve their goals for treasury,” said Brian Tomkins, Global Head of Commercial Cards, HSBC.

The latest commercial-focused solution from Mastercard, the platform is designed to better support and advance digital payments for existing corporate customers. The platform captures commercial payment flows to support customer product needs today, including purchasing cards, procurement offerings and Travel & Entertainment (T&E) technology.

“The health of the business does not sit in just one team or silo. With Global Treasury Intelligence, we are providing the broad, interconnected views our customers need to make smarter decisions with better outcomes across their enterprises,” said Raj Seshadri, President, Data & Services, Mastercard. “This solution is a powerful addition to our suite of insights and analytics services. The insights it offers will help our customers to realize the full value of innovative Mastercard solutions such as Track BPS and Mastercard Instant Pay.”

Starting today, the analytics platform will be available to customers in most markets around the world and you can view a digital interactive preview of the service here. For those attending the annual Sibos financial conference, Mastercard will be in attendance from October 10-13, during exhibition hours at stand D06 for live demonstrations of the platform.

Mastercard Global Treasury Intelligence was developed in collaboration with Robobai, a global provider of source-to-settle analytics with nearly $1 trillion dollars of spend under management.

