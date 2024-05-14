The NAMA Show 2024 Brings the Future of Convenience Service to Dallas

Breaking Records with Exhibitors and Attendance

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheNAMAShow–National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) closed the doors on its record-breaking event in Dallas at The NAMA Show 2024 last week. NAMA’s annual tradeshow – held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – was the largest event in the association’s history, exceeding existing metrics in all categories. The show kicked off its general session by honoring its Industry Award winners and concluded with an insightful and inspiring conversation between NAMA Vice Chair Patrick Moran and former President George W. Bush.





Throughout the 3-day event, attendees explored the latest innovations, products and services on the largest exhibit floor in the event’s history. Participants also got an up-close look at the future of convenience services in Imagination Way featuring concepts for transit and travel, communities, and the workplace. Knowledge and best practices were shared with attendees through over 40 standing room only education sessions. Networking events and collaboration continued to be fan favorites for all.

President and CEO of NAMA Carla Balakgie issued the following statement about The NAMA Show 2024:

“The NAMA Show 2024 brought the future of convenience to life. We were thrilled to hear from former President George W. Bush who shared wisdom and insights with NAMA members on how to lead through adversity. The spirit of innovation and collaboration made The NAMA Show 2024 one for the record books.”

