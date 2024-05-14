Home Business Wire The NAMA Show 2024 Brings the Future of Convenience Service to Dallas
Business Wire

The NAMA Show 2024 Brings the Future of Convenience Service to Dallas

di Business Wire

Breaking Records with Exhibitors and Attendance

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TheNAMAShow–National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) closed the doors on its record-breaking event in Dallas at The NAMA Show 2024 last week. NAMA’s annual tradeshow – held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center – was the largest event in the association’s history, exceeding existing metrics in all categories. The show kicked off its general session by honoring its Industry Award winners and concluded with an insightful and inspiring conversation between NAMA Vice Chair Patrick Moran and former President George W. Bush.


Throughout the 3-day event, attendees explored the latest innovations, products and services on the largest exhibit floor in the event’s history. Participants also got an up-close look at the future of convenience services in Imagination Way featuring concepts for transit and travel, communities, and the workplace. Knowledge and best practices were shared with attendees through over 40 standing room only education sessions. Networking events and collaboration continued to be fan favorites for all.

SEE THE NAMA SHOW 2024 HERE

President and CEO of NAMA Carla Balakgie issued the following statement about The NAMA Show 2024:

“The NAMA Show 2024 brought the future of convenience to life. We were thrilled to hear from former President George W. Bush who shared wisdom and insights with NAMA members on how to lead through adversity. The spirit of innovation and collaboration made The NAMA Show 2024 one for the record books.”

Contacts

Nicole Tardif

Articoli correlati

Juvare Launches a Revolutionary WebEOC Business Continuity Management Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Juvare proudly announces the release of its groundbreaking WebEOC Business Continuity Management Solution, a dynamic integration of...
Continua a leggere

The NAMA Show 2024 Brings the Future of Convenience Service to Dallas

Business Wire Business Wire -
Breaking Records with Exhibitors and AttendanceDALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#TheNAMAShow--National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) closed the doors on its record-breaking event in...
Continua a leggere

Chapter Raises $50 Million Led By XYZ Venture Capital to Help Millions More Seniors Maximize Their Medicare

Business Wire Business Wire -
The fundraise will be used to accelerate product development for America’s retirees to get the most consumer-first Medicare guidance...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php