Mastercard Announces New Cardholder Benefits to Enhance Health & Wellness, Travel and Lifestyle Rewards for Consumers, Small Businesses

PURCHASE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Mastercard announced new credit card benefits, working with leading health & wellness, travel, and lifestyle brands to help bridge the gap between everyday essentials and enriching experiences. New offerings with Alo Moves, Booking.com, HealthLock, Instacart Business, Lyft, MoviePass, and ResortPass bring value in areas where consumers and small businesses frequently spend, adding to the existing portfolio of meaningful rewards and benefits that Mastercard cardholders already enjoy.





According to Mastercard research, 87% of American consumers say they look forward to redeeming their credit card rewards 1 and in fact, the prospect of rewards influences most consumers’ purchasing decisions 2 . Mastercard’s new benefits for consumers and small businesses, combined with zero liability protection, a secure global network, multiple payment options and easy transactions with millions of merchants worldwide, enhance the overall value provided to its cardholders.

To address the demand for meaningful rewards and benefits, Mastercard has partnered with Booking.com, Lyft and ResortPass to provide unique benefits that support peace of mind and maximum value across all aspects of a trip, from where you stay, to how you get there and the experiences to enjoy while at your destination, whether you are there for work or play. Meanwhile, other new partnerships with Alo Moves, HealthLock, Instacart Business, and MoviePass can help cardholders save money and time across wellness memberships, healthcare, online shopping grocery delivery at home and work, as well as movie theater subscriptions.

“From savvy shoppers to ambitious entrepreneurs, Mastercard provides a full complement of valuable benefits to help cardholders simplify their daily routines, fuel their passions, and enhance their lifestyles,” said Seema Chibber, EVP of North America Product and Engineering at Mastercard. “In today’s dynamic market, credit card rewards and benefits remain pivotal for consumers and small businesses, offering unparalleled value and financial flexibility, while driving loyalty and responsible spending.”

Now available across eligible Mastercard consumer and small business rewards credit cards, cardholders can access and earn new meaningful rewards and savings on their purchases. Specifics include:

Booking.com: Eligible Standard, World and World Elite Mastercard ® consumer credit card cardholders and Mastercard BusinessCard ® and World Elite Mastercard for Business ® credit cardholders will receive up to 7% off pre-paid bookings of accommodations made through https://www.booking.com/mastercardUS 3 .

All eligible consumer credit and small business Mastercard cardholders will receive complimentary access to HealthLock’s Medical Claim Monitor service and a 90-day premium upgrade to HealthLock’s Medical Claim Saver. After the 90-day free trial, cardholders can continue with the Medical Claim Monitor at no cost or opt-in to the premium services . Lyft: Eligible World Elite Mastercard® consumer credit cardholders and World Elite Mastercard for Business® small business credit cardholders will receive 10% off all scheduled rides to the airport. Lyft will automatically apply the credit to the eligible ride 5 .

Other new offers available to Mastercard consumer cardholders include:

Alo Moves : Eligible World Elite Mastercard ® cardholders will receive 50% off Alo Moves, the award-winning, on-demand holistic wellness platform. Cardholders enrolled in the offer for Alo Moves will be eligible to receive 300 bonus points to Alo Access, Alo’s Loyalty Program 6 .

: Eligible World Elite Mastercard cardholders will receive 50% off Alo Moves, the award-winning, on-demand holistic wellness platform. Cardholders enrolled in the offer for Alo Moves will be eligible to receive 300 bonus points to Alo Access, Alo’s Loyalty Program . MoviePass: Eligible Standard Mastercard ® cardholders who are new to MoviePass will receive a 50% discount off the first two months of a Standard or Premium MoviePass subscription plan 7 .

Eligible Standard Mastercard cardholders who are new to MoviePass will receive a 50% discount off the first two months of a Standard or Premium MoviePass subscription plan . ResortPass: Eligible World Elite Mastercard® consumer credit cardholders will receive a $30 statement credit, and eligible World Mastercard consumer credit cardholders will receive a $20 statement credit, on all ResortPass bookings of $200 or more for pool, spa, and amenity access at hotels and resorts 8 .

In addition to Mastercard’s existing consumer Instacart cardholder benefit, Instacart Business is now added to the suite of benefits for small business owners. Eligible Mastercard BusinessCard® and World Elite Mastercard for Business® credit cardholders who are new to Instacart will receive a two-month free trial to Instacart+, its premium membership service which gives customers benefits like free same-day delivery on orders over $35. Qualifying Mastercard cardholders will also get a $20 discount on their second qualifying monthly order after completing their first qualifying monthly order 9 .

Mastercard consumer and small business cardholders will receive benefits from Mastercard’s new partnership, and continued partnerships with Instacart, Lyft, Peacock, ShopRunner and others, to help deliver the highest value from their everyday spend and protection as they shop and run their business.

For additional information and the full terms and conditions associated with the suite of valuable offerings across the Standard Mastercard®, World Mastercard®, World Elite Mastercard®, Mastercard BusinessCard® and World Elite Mastercard for Business®, cardholders can visit www.mastercard.com/standard, www.mastercard.com/world, www.mastercard.com/worldelite, mastercard.us/businessoffers or call 1-800-MASTERCARD.

Hear From Our Partners

“At Alo Moves, we’re passionate about inspiring mindful movement and meditation and making these practices accessible to everyone,” said Natasha Trindall, General Manager of Alo Moves. “Our exciting new partnership with Mastercard perfectly aligns with this mission by providing cardholders with exclusive benefits, like discounted Alo Moves memberships and additional loyalty program points, allowing us to empower a wider audience to embrace a holistic approach to well-being.”

“The healthcare landscape is more complex and costly than ever, and in today’s challenging economic environment, one of the most important things a person can do to protect their wallet is proactively managing their medical bills,” said Scott Speranza, CEO of HealthLock. “Even so, managing medical bills is often easier said than done, and most folks simply don’t have the time or resources to play phone tag with providers or sit on hold for hours. That’s why we created HealthLock, which continuously monitors members’ medical claims for potential medical overbilling, errors and fraud. Through our partnership with Mastercard, consumer and small business cardholders will have access to increased privacy, control and savings when it comes to their healthcare, ultimately freeing them to focus on what matters most: their well-being.”

“As any business owner knows, unplanned needs are inevitable. Instacart Business can give businesses that shop on Instacart a more flexible way to get the last-minute– and often, unexpected– items they need to keep things running,” said Andrew Nodes, Vice President and General Manager of Instacart Business and Supply Chain at Instacart. “We’re thrilled to offer eligible Mastercard business cardholders exclusive discounts on their next Instacart Business order–so if you’re a coffee shop owner that runs out of oat milk halfway through the morning rush, an office manager that needs to stock up snacks and beverages when there’s an unexpected spike in office attendance or a restaurant owner and whose weekly avocado delivery from your supplier has been delayed– Mastercard and Instacart Business can help.”

“We are excited to make it even more rewarding for riders who use eligible Mastercard cardholders to unlock the best value for all their transportation needs,” said Zach Greenberger, EVP, Partner Ecosystem at Lyft. “Partnerships like this one give riders one more reason to choose Lyft when getting to the airport – making the whole travel experience even more seamless than ever before.”

“As the nation’s first theater subscription platform, we’re proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Mastercard and MoviePass by offering Mastercard customers exclusive access and substantial savings to all major movies, spanning across 99% of theaters nationwide,” said Stacy Spikes, CEO of MoviePass. “In North America alone, more than 200 million people go to the movies over one billion times a year, making movie-going the number one out-of-home entertainment activity. The partnership reinforces how much both brands understand the importance of spending time together with friends and family, and that special something that can only be experienced at the movies.”

“Day-guesting at hotel pools and amenities is a growing way that consumers are carving out more time for wellness in their hometowns and while they travel – we salute Mastercard’s commitment to helping cardholders live better lives,” said Michael Wolf, CEO of ResortPass.

“The collaboration with Mastercard is a great opportunity to further enhance the travel experiences of Mastercard cardholders,” says Cintia O Tavella Gomez, Head of Partnerships at Booking.com. “At Booking.com, we are committed to providing seamless and memorable travel experiences and this partnership allows us to continue making it easier for everyone to experience the world in an easy and affordable way.”

1 NAM Mastercard Insights, Consumer Benefits Study, Sept. 2023

2 Law Econ Center. (2023, November 17). The Credit Card Competition Act’s Potential Effects on Airline Co-Branded Cards, Airlines, and Consumers. Retrieved from https://laweconcenter.org/resources/the-credit-card-competition-acts-potential-effects-on-airline-co-branded-cards-airlines-and-consumers/

3 Booking.com: Valid until 9/30/2025. Bookings must be prepaid and made through booking.com/mastercardUS. to be eligible for this offer. To redeem, visit booking.com/mastercardUS, choose a property marked with the Mastercard label, and then select “Pay Now” using an eligible Mastercard credit card at checkout. The discount will be applied automatically at the time of prepayment and will vary based on the property and dates selected. The discount applies to the accommodation cost only and does not include any additional fees or taxes. All bookings are subject to availability and Booking.com’s terms and conditions. Additional eligibility restrictions, exclusions, and terms apply.

4 HealthLock: HealthLock is an end‑to‑end analytics‑driven platform that helps protect cardholders’ medical identities and data and monitors their medical claims for errors, fraud and overbilling. HealthLock provides three plan levels:

Medical Claim Monitor: Helps guard against medical fraud and privacy intrusions by monitoring medical data breaches, providing alerts and helping remediate medical fraud issues.

Medical Claim Auditor: Organizes, tracks and audits all healthcare bills (24‑month retroactive audit and ongoing auditing) in one place, verifying that all bills are accurate and identifying potential overcharges and insurance errors. This level includes everything from the previous plan.

Medical Claim Saver: Provides access to medical bill negotiation with providers and insurance companies to potentially help reduce bills and reverse claim rejections. This level includes everything from the previous plan.

Enrolled users receive, at no cost, Medical Claim Monitor, plus a premium upgrade to Medical Claim Saver for the first 90 days. After 90 days, users will continue to receive Medical Claim Monitor at no monthly cost and have the option to continue with Medical Claim Auditor for $4.99 per month or Medical Claim Saver for $19.99 per month. See full terms here.

All third‑party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

5 Lyft: Beginning 4/1/2024 and running through 9/30/2025, subject to early termination. Lyft users who book a ride to an airport in the United States using the “Schedule a Ride” feature using their US-issued World Elite Mastercard consumer credit, World Mastercard for Business credit, or World Elite Mastercard for Business credit card will get ten percent (10%) off the Scheduled Ride’s upfront pricing as reflected at the time of booking the Scheduled Ride. Lyft Business Profiles and accounts are not eligible; only Scheduled Rides ordered in personal mode are eligible. Tips on Scheduled Rides are not included within the ten percent (10%) discount and the full ride cost must be paid for using an eligible card. Payments made using digital wallets are not eligible for this promotion. Valid only in the United States. By participating in the program, you agree to Lyft’s terms. Additional terms apply, please visit https://www.lyft.com/mastercard#airports.

6 Alo Moves: Ends 9/30/2025, subject to early termination. Receive a 50% discount on a monthly or annual Alo Moves subscription purchased at www.alomoves.com/mastercard (the “Offer Page”) using an eligible U.S. World Elite Mastercard consumer credit card. Must have or create an Alo Moves account to qualify. Offer is only valid via the Offer Page, and cannot be redeemed elsewhere including but not limited to iOS or Android applications. Alo Moves subscriptions are subject to Alo Moves’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy each available at www.alomoves.com. To cancel your Alo Moves subscription at any time, see www.alomoves.com/settings/membership. Eligible Mastercard cardholders who redeem this discounted subscription offer will receive 300 points to Alo Access, Alo Yoga’s loyalty and rewards program, if they enroll in an Alo Yoga membership account with the same email address used for their Alo Moves subscription account. Additional eligibility restrictions, exclusions, and terms apply. For full terms, see www.alomoves.com/mastercard.

7 MoviePass: This offer is valid from April 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025, subject to early termination. MoviePass customers who use an eligible U.S. Standard Mastercard credit card to purchase a new MoviePass Standard Subscription Plan or a new MoviePass Premium Subscription Plan at moviepass.com/mastercard will receive a 50% discount on the first two months of the applicable monthly subscription price.

To subscribe to a MoviePass plan, you must create a MoviePass account and be at least eighteen (18) years of age or older and reside in the United States. By redeeming this offer, you agree to adhere to the subscription pricing and terms, cancellation procedures, and the other terms and conditions outlined in MoviePass’s General Terms and Subscription Terms. This offer may be modified or terminated by MoviePass at any time. Mastercard is not the sponsor of this offer and is not responsible for providing the service. For full terms and conditions, visit [www.moviepass.com/mastercard].

[https://www.moviepass.com/terms]

[https://www.moviepass.com/subscription-terms-and-conditions]

8 ResortPass: Ends 9/30/2025, subject to early termination. Make a booking or purchase of a gift card of $200 or more on ResortPass using your eligible World Elite Mastercard and receive a $30 statement credit. Make a booking or purchase of a gift card of $200 or more on ResortPass using your eligible World Mastercard and receive a $20 statement credit. Cannot be combined with other discounts. Statement credits may take up to 60 days to appear on your statement. Additional eligibility restrictions, exclusions, and terms apply. For full terms, see [www.resortpass.com/mastercard].

9 Instacart Business: Ends 9/30/2025, subject to early termination. Add an eligible US Mastercard® small business credit card and subscribe as a new Instacart+ member to receive a free 2-month trial and a $20 Instacart coupon on your second qualifying order each month. Must have an active Instacart+ membership paid for with an eligible card and complete one qualifying Instacart order each month. By redeeming this offer, you agree to the Instacart+ terms, and if you select a paid plan, your Instacart+ membership will auto-renew and the applicable membership fee will be billed automatically to any payment method on file until you cancel. Additional terms apply, please visit instacart.com/mastercard-business.

Instacart Business Terms: Credit back terms apply. Must be an Instacart+ member and registered business entity to receive the offer. Instacart reserves the right to request additional information for verification, and to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be combined with other offers.

