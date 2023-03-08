<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Masterack Showcases Folding Shelves Lineup at NTEA Work Truck Week 2023
Business Wire

Masterack Showcases Folding Shelves Lineup at NTEA Work Truck Week 2023

di Business Wire

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masterack launched its latest customer-backed innovation with a lineup of folding shelves on display at NTEA Work Truck Week 2023. Built with the needs of leading last mile delivery vehicle fleets in mind, the shelves feature high-quality aluminum construction and compact fold-up storage to maximize cargo space.


“The last mile delivery market has grown significantly in recent years. The needs of these fleets are top-of-mind with our new folding shelf lineup,” said Masterack Vice President of Sales and Client Relations Brian Barber.

The lineup includes Standard, Fold Flat HD and Easy Close HD models designed with varying features, weight capacities and price points to meet a wide range of customer needs. Each comes with two modular shelves that are easily installed with no sidewall mounting and can be configured and adjusted to optimize cargo storage.

“We are excited to see this become the new standard for delivery vans as we’ve already received orders from top fleet customers,” said Barber.

Initially launched in partnership with sister business unit Morgan Truck Body, the complete folding shelf lineup is now available on all major box truck and van models.

About Masterack

Masterack is the industry leader with more than 50 years of experience designing and manufacturing proven, high-quality products for commercial-grade vans and cargo management solutions. From partitions and ladder racks to shelving and trade packages, Masterack solutions keep fleets organized, efficient and safe on the road. Learn more at masterack.com.

Contacts

Jessica Mineart

470-482-4844 jmineart@masterack.com

Articoli correlati

Atomic’s New EmployerLink Solution Drives Competitive Advantage for Earned Wage Access Providers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Atomic’s EmployerLink solution gives Earned Wage Access (EWA) providers a secure, scalable solution to give workers access to their...
Continua a leggere

European Space Agency and Dassault Systèmes Sign Letter of Intent to Support Space Startups and Entrepreneurship across Europe

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading space agency in Europe and science-based technology company partner to nurture and accelerate the development of new space...
Continua a leggere

2,200 Berks, Chester, Lancaster Homes, Businesses Now Eligible for Kinetic’s Ultrafast Fiber Broadband

Business Wire Business Wire -
MORGANTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly 2,200 homes and businesses in Berks, Chester and Lancaster counties are now eligible for fiber broadband,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Atomic’s New EmployerLink Solution Drives Competitive Advantage for Earned Wage Access Providers

Business Wire