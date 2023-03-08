Masterack Showcases Folding Shelves Lineup at NTEA Work Truck Week 2023

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Masterack launched its latest customer-backed innovation with a lineup of folding shelves on display at NTEA Work Truck Week 2023. Built with the needs of leading last mile delivery vehicle fleets in mind, the shelves feature high-quality aluminum construction and compact fold-up storage to maximize cargo space.





“The last mile delivery market has grown significantly in recent years. The needs of these fleets are top-of-mind with our new folding shelf lineup,” said Masterack Vice President of Sales and Client Relations Brian Barber.

The lineup includes Standard, Fold Flat HD and Easy Close HD models designed with varying features, weight capacities and price points to meet a wide range of customer needs. Each comes with two modular shelves that are easily installed with no sidewall mounting and can be configured and adjusted to optimize cargo storage.

“We are excited to see this become the new standard for delivery vans as we’ve already received orders from top fleet customers,” said Barber.

Initially launched in partnership with sister business unit Morgan Truck Body, the complete folding shelf lineup is now available on all major box truck and van models.

