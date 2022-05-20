MassMutual Names Sears Merritt Head of Technology and Experience

Merritt takes on expanded role and joins Executive Leadership Team

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) announced today that Sears Merritt has taken on an expanded role heading up the company’s Enterprise Technology and Experience (ETX) organization. In this position, Merritt is responsible for leading technology-based strategies that will further accelerate MassMutual’s digital transformation, with oversight of the company’s technology and data, digital experience, platform transformation, and cybersecurity areas. He joins the company’s Executive Leadership Team, reporting to MassMutual Chairman, President and CEO, Roger Crandall.

“Utilizing technology and data in meaningful ways to meet our customers’ evolving needs and expectations is one of our biggest challenges and opportunities,” said Crandall. “Since joining MassMutual, Sears has championed data-driven decision-making and tech-based solutions that have positioned MassMutual at the forefront of industry innovation, and I’m confident he will lead bold strategies that will ultimately result in a superior experience for our policyowners, customers, distribution partners, and employees.”

Merritt has held several roles of increasing responsibility at MassMutual over the past eight years in the areas of data science, strategy, architecture, and technology. He most recently served as Head of Technology and Data and has played a central role in developing MassMutual’s data science and analytics team. He has also been instrumental in embedding data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence into many aspects of MassMutual’s business and operations.

Merritt earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Master of Science in Telecommunications, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science, all from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He also earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Merritt is a respected industry thought leader with a strong track record of innovation, securing numerous patents and developing LifeScore Labs, an algorithmic risk score model for the insurance industry that makes the underwriting process more efficient.

