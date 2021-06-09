Marqeta Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marqeta, Inc. today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 45,454,546 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. In addition, Marqeta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,818,181 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Marqeta. Marqeta’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “MQ” on June 9, 2021. The offering is expected to close on June 11, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, Barclays, William Blair and KeyBanc Capital Markets are acting as book-running managers. Nomura, HSBC, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers.

The offering is only being made by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204 or email at Prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Marqeta

Marqeta’s modern card issuing platform empowers its customers to create customized and innovative payment cards. Marqeta’s modern architecture gives its customers the ability to build more configurable and flexible payment experiences, accelerating time-to-market and democratizing access to card issuing technology. Marqeta’s open APIs provide instant access to highly scalable, cloud-based payment infrastructure that enables customers to launch and manage their own card programs, issue cards and authorize and settle payment transactions. Marqeta is headquartered in Oakland, California and is certified to operate in 36 countries globally.

Contacts

James Robinson



530-913-0844



jrobinson@marqeta.com