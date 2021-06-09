Marietta Group Extends Inspection Capabilities with Drone and Artificial Intelligence Technology

MARIETTA, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#siloinspection–Marietta Group has introduced a new supplemental inspection capability that uses powerful artificial intelligence (AI) software and high resolution drone capture technology to identify, map and track exterior defects on silos. The AI Supplemental Inspection service brings speed and precision to damage and crack mapping not previously been possible.

During the drone capture phase, detailed images of the entire silo are obtained via a predetermined flight plan that ensures still pictures and videos are taken at precise intervals around the structure. This information is processed into a 3D model of the silo(s). AI algorithms in the processing software identify cracks, spalling, corrosion, and other damages, including those measuring less than 0.1mm. The damage type, measurement and exact location are mapped onto the 3D model and ranked based on severity.

“We’ve been in the industry for more than a century, yet bringing in full capabilities of artificial intelligence for extended inspections is a game-changer,” said Dennis Blauser, CEO. “We are the first and only silo company in the USA to offer this kind of technology as part of our inspections.”

The new service reduces time spent crack mapping to mere minutes. It provides a comprehensive portfolio of accurate and progressive tracking from one inspection to the next for comparisons over time and to reduce liability from unexpected failures. The AI Supplemental Inspection service is available throughout the United States as a standalone service or as one of Marietta Group’s three existing inspection levels.

“While our AI Supplemental Inspection does not replace a full silo inspection, it does add extremely rich data that can allow customers to keep a closer eye on exterior changes in between regularly scheduled inspections,” said Blauser.

About Marietta Group

Marietta Group houses Marietta Silos, Marietta Inspection Services, and USA Silo Service. They offer engineering, design, construction, inspection, repair and cleaning. As the only full-service silo company in the US, Marietta Group handles all silo needs under one purchase order. Since 1916, the Marietta Group has responded to client needs through safe, affordable and innovative business practices. A nationwide leader in concrete construction, inspection, repair and cleaning, our projects include work for major industrial giants, pre-cast building construction, cast-in-place projects and concrete Stave, Slipform and Jumpform silo construction.

For information on the company visit www.mariettasilos.com.

Contacts

Bill White



Offenberger & White



(800) 606-1610



bill@offwhite.com