Major Broadcasters Launch NextGen TV on Four Local Television Stations in Rochester, NY

WHAM-TV, WROC-TV, WUHF, and WXXI-TV Begin Broadcasting with New Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leading television stations serving the Rochester television market today began broadcasting with NextGen TV, a revolutionary new digital broadcast technology. Today’s launch includes WHAM-TV (ABC), WROC-TV (CBS), WUHF (Fox), and WXXI-TV (PBS).

Based on the same fundamental technology as the Internet and digital apps, NextGen TV can support a wide range of features that are currently in development. In addition to providing a new, improved way for broadcasters to reach viewers with advanced emergency alerts, NextGen TV features stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast to create a more life-like experience.

NextGen TV adds a new dimension to TV viewing, with vibrant video and new Voice+ dialogue enhancement that brings voices to the foreground. Movie theater-quality sound lets viewers hear every voice clearly and keeps volume consistent across channels. NextGen TV also can be enhanced with Internet content to enable viewers to get the most out of live sports, live news, and live events in real-time, without looking away from TV screens.

“Once again, broadcasters have launched ATSC 3.0 while preserving every free over-the-air service and without any disruption to cable and satellite viewers,” said John Hane, President of BitPath. “Stations have far exceeded the FCC’s requirements to protect viewers who rely on older digital TVs, while bringing improved television service to those with new ATSC 3.0 sets. In addition, the advanced digital broadcasting services we’ll be launching on ATSC 3.0 will help keep local broadcasting strong, while providing new, high value services to people, businesses, and public agencies – all without any compromises to television service. We’ve also committed to make our groundbreaking NavPath precise navigation service available for free to Rochester’s first responders. This is a win-win-win for viewers, stations, and the entire metro area.”

Powered by ATSC 3.0, NextGen TV is the most significant broadcast technology upgrade to date. Features available on NextGen TV will vary by device and station as broadcasters roll out service across the country.

Today’s launch in Rochester follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. WUHF, which is owned by Sinclair, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. WUHF will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets. BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the four television stations.

From Honolulu to Houston and from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico, NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 50 cities across the country. Rochester viewers can learn more about NextGen TV by visiting www.WatchNextGenTV.com, which offers a guide listing cities currently carrying the service, as well as links to available NextGen TV set models.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can simply rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.

About WUHF – Sinclair

WUHF is a leading station in the Rochester television market. WUHF is owned and operated by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leading provider of local news and sports. The Company owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets affiliated with all the major broadcast networks; owns Tennis Channel and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE! and TBD; and owns and provides services to 21 regional sports network brands. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and the nation’s largest streaming aggregator of local news content, NewsON. For more information, see foxrochester.com and sbgi.net.

About WROC-TV – Nexstar

WROC-TV is a leading station in the Rochester television market. WROC-TV is owned and operated by Nexstar Media Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST). Nexstar is the nation’s largest operator of local television stations and a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its broadcasting, digital and mobile media platforms. WROC-TV is affiliated with CBS.

About WHAM-TV – Deerfield

Deerfield Media (Rochester), Inc. is proud to join the rollout of ATSC 3.0 in the Rochester television market, where WHAM-TV is the exclusive affiliate of the ABC network, as well as the CW network. Deerfield Media (Rochester), Inc. is a member of the Deerfield Media affiliated group of companies, which comprise 11 television station serving mid-size television markets and resort communities within the United States.

About WXXI-TV – WXXI Public Media

WXXI-TV is a PBS member station that is owned and operated by WXXI Public Media. The station can be seen in 11 counties surrounding Rochester. WXXI-TV features award-winning children’s shows, public affairs, science, and nature, as well as locally produced documentaries. For more information, visit WXXI.org.

About BitPath

BitPath is building the nation’s first dedicated broadcast data network to provide innovative new services like BitPoint™ and NavPath™ at a fraction of the cost of other systems. Based in Arlington, Virginia, the BitPath network covers dozens of cities. For more information, visit bitpath.com.

