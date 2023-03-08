<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire LSI Industries to Attend the 2023 Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference
Business Wire

LSI Industries to Attend the 2023 Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

di Business Wire

CINCINNATI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS, or the “Company”), a leading U.S. based manufacturer of commercial lighting and display solutions, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James Clark and Chief Financial Officer James Galeese will attend the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In conjunction with the event, LSI executives will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference. For more information, please contact your Sidoti salesperson.

About LSI Industries

Headquartered in Greater Cincinnati, LSI is a publicly held company traded on the NASDAQ Stock Exchange under the symbol LYTS. The Company manufactures non-residential lighting and display solutions. Non-residential lighting consists of high-performance, American-made lighting solutions. The Company’s strength in outdoor lighting applications creates opportunities to introduce additional solutions to its valued customers. Display solutions consist of graphics solutions, digital signage, and technically advanced food display equipment for strategic vertical markets. LSI’s team of internal specialists also provide comprehensive project management services in support of large-scale product rollouts. The Company employs approximately 1,400 people at 11 manufacturing plants in the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, visit https://investors.lsicorp.com as well as our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q which contain risk factors.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Noel Ryan, IRC

720.778.2415

LYTS@vallumadvisors.com

Articoli correlati

Liberty Latin America Embraces Equity to Mark International Women’s Day (IWD)

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER, Colorado--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IWD2023--Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) joins...
Continua a leggere

Clearfield to Participate in the 35th Annual ROTH Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Broadband--Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD), the leader in community broadband fiber connectivity, is scheduled to participate in the 35th...
Continua a leggere

ESI Group: A More Inclusive and Safer Industry for Women and Everyone Thanks to Simulation

Business Wire Business Wire -
RUNGIS, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) is a global partner in simulation and virtual...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Liberty Latin America Embraces Equity to Mark International Women’s Day (IWD)

Business Wire