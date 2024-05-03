Loop Media Reports 2024 Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “our” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform that provides curated music videos, sports, news, premium entertainment channels and digital signage for businesses, reports financial and operating results for its 2024 fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024.





2024 Fiscal Second Quarter (March 31, 2024) Financial Results

Summary Fiscal Q2 2024 vs. Fiscal Q2 2023

Revenue in Q2 was $4.0 million, compared to $5.4 million.

Net loss was $(7.6) million or $(0.11) per share, compared to a loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.17).

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) was $(4.5) million, compared to $(5.6) million.

Gross profit was $0.42 million, compared to $1.6 million.

Gross margin was 10.4%, compared to 29.4%.

As of March 31, 2024, we had 32,658 QAUs operating on the Company’s O&O Platform, compared to 32,734 QAUs as of March 31, 2023.

As of March 31, 2024, we had approximately 50,000 screens across the Company’s Partner Platforms, compared to approximately 24,000 as of March 31, 2023.

In the 2024 fiscal second quarter, revenue decreased approximately 26% to $4.0 million compared to $5.4 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by a challenging ad market environment in the second quarter of fiscal year 2024. This was exacerbated by one of the largest ad demand participants changing their terms of business with ad publishers, which resulted in a material negative impact on the Company’s ad demand partner revenue.

Gross profit in the 2024 fiscal second quarter was $0.42 million compared to $1.6 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. Gross margin was 10.4% in the 2024 fiscal second quarter compared to 29.4% for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease in margin rate was primarily driven by decreased revenue.

Total sales, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses (excluding stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization, impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, and restructuring costs) in the 2024 fiscal second quarter were $5.7 million compared to $7.8 million for the same period in fiscal 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reductions, period on period, in marketing costs, professional and administration fees, headcount, sales commissions and stock compensation.

Net loss in the 2024 fiscal second quarter was $(7.6) million or $(0.11) per share, compared to a net loss of $(9.8) million or $(0.17) per share for the same period in fiscal 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA in the 2024 fiscal second quarter was $(4.5) million compared to $(5.6) million for the same period in fiscal 2023.

On March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $2.2 million compared to $3.8 million on December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily driven by decreased revenue. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had total net debt of $6.0 million compared to $7.1 million as of December 31, 2023, a 15% decrease.

For the 2024 fiscal second quarter, we had approximately 83,000 active Loop Players and Partner Screens across the Loop Platform, which includes 32,658 quarterly active Loop Players, or QAUs across the Company’s O&O Platform, a decrease of 0.23% (or 76 QAUs) over the 32,734 QAUs for the 2023 fiscal second quarter and a decrease of 1,125 over the 33,783 QAUs for the fiscal 2024 first quarter, and approximately 50,000 Partner Screens across its Partner Platforms at the end of the 2024 fiscal second quarter, an increase of 108% (or approximately 26,000) over approximately 24,000 Partner Screens at the end of the 2023 fiscal second quarter, and an increase of approximately 7,000 Partner Screens over approximately 43,000 Partner Screens announced for the 2024 fiscal first quarter.

Operational and Cost-Cutting Review

The Company’s Executive Chairman and members of the senior management team recently conducted an operational and cost-cutting review across the Company, which it believes will provide the framework to making Loop Media more competitive in the CTV for business/DOOH industry and will accelerate its potential path to break even and operating profitability. As a result of this review, Loop has, since March 31, 2024:

implemented leadership changes, including appointment of a new CEO.

laid off or furloughed nine full time employees, with additional furloughs and terminations being considered in the near term;

implemented temporary salary reductions, including an additional 20% salary reduction by the senior executive team, in addition to the 20% temporary salary reduction by the executive team in October 2023 (the leadership changes, laid off and furloughed employees, and latest salary reductions are expected to result in an annual aggregate cash payroll reduction of approximately $2 million);

reviewed existing third-party vendor products and services with a view to eliminating approximately $750,000 in existing ongoing yearly costs and expenses beginning in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025;

eliminated the Company’s “Loop Rewards” monthly incentive payments to venue operators for maintaining target hours of activation for Loop Players, eliminating one of the most significant expenses contributing to sales, general and administrative expenses. The Loop Rewards program incurred costs of $3.0 million for Loop Media’s fiscal year 2023 and $0.41 million for its first quarter of fiscal year 2024;

initiatied discussions with certain of its third-party content providers and other licensors, with a view to restructuring existing or new license agreements, and eliminating certain fixed fee content licenses, to more closely align payments to content licensors with related content revenue;

continued to develop and promote lower cost channels to reduce or eliminate third party content license fees, where possible;

initiatied discussions with one of its significant Loop Player affiliate distribution partners with a view to better incentivize them to increase distribution and activation of its Loop Players across their marketing network;

planned the introduction of a two-tier music video service offering, which will include a “Basic tier” consisting of fewer than ten music video channels provided under a free ad-based service and a “premium tier” of the full library of curated music video channels provided under a subscription service; and

explored and continue to explore potential strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, as well as evaluated and continue to evaluate potential financing opportunities.

These cost-cutting measures are expected to result in material reductions in cost of goods sold and selling general and administrative expenses if and when they are implemented. As the above initiatives and changes take effect, we expect to see improved margins for the Company’s business. There can be no assurances that the Company will be able to effect all changes that we have identified or that any such changes will achieve the desired results.

Jon Niermann, former CEO and Co-Founder, stated, “On March 18, 2024, we announced significant changes to the Company’s business model and strategies including changes in its management team leadership, as well as a complete review of all of its business channels with the goal of improving revenue to accelerate the Company’s path to break-even and operating profitability. As part of those changes, after co-founding the Company and serving as its CEO for the first 10 years, I have stepped down as CEO to focus my time and attention on revenue generation and other outward-facing areas. Along with other organizational changes affecting several parts of the Company, Loop Media also announced the departure of its Chief Revenue Officer and its Chief Operating Officer, both of whom have since exited the Company.

Justis Kao, CEO, stated, “Since my recent appointment as CEO, I have focused my attention on those areas of the business where we can look to increase revenues, leverage the Company’s fixed and variable expenses and improve profitability. Certain of the changes referred to by Jon and that are outlined in Loop Media’s 10-Q periodic report for the period ended March 31, 2024, should move the Company further along that path. I look forward to sharing with you in the future more of the actions that will be undertaken by the Company in an effort to achieve the Company’s objectives.”

Non-GAAP Measures

Loop Media uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and quarterly active units or QAUs, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Loop Media’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The tables below provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

The Company defines an “active unit” as (i) an ad-supported Loop Player (or DOOH location using Loop Media’s ad-supported service through its “Loop for Business” application or using a DOOH venue-owned computer screening the Company’s content) that is online, playing content, and has checked into the Loop analytics system at least once in the 90-day period or (ii) a DOOH location customer using the Company’s paid subscription service at any time during the 90-day period. The Company uses quarterly active units, or “QAUs,” to refer to the number of such active units during such period.

LOOP MEDIA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 4,002,463 $ 5,393,231 $ 14,173,719 $ 20,219,062 Cost of revenue Cost of revenue – Advertising and Legacy and other revenue 2,833,024 3,177,607 8,572,733 11,635,240 Cost of revenue – depreciation and amortization 751,276 630,543 1,558,284 1,312,710 Total cost of revenue 3,584,300 3,808,150 10,131,017 12,947,950 Gross profit 418,163 1,585,081 4,042,702 7,271,112 Operating expenses Sales, general and administrative 5,735,694 7,769,314 11,906,671 15,727,448 Stock-based compensation 1,112,137 2,475,807 2,440,362 4,266,614 Depreciation and amortization 413,197 235,009 795,072 422,725 Total operating expenses 7,261,028 10,480,130 15,142,105 20,416,787 Loss from operations (6,842,865 ) (8,895,049 ) (11,099,403 ) (13,145,675 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (729,274 ) (919,444 ) (1,731,464 ) (1,927,027 ) Other expense 1,506 (2,624 ) (25,168 ) (2,624 ) Total other income (expense) (727,768 ) (922,068 ) (1,756,632 ) (1,929,651 ) Loss before income taxes (7,570,633 ) (9,817,117 ) (12,856,035 ) (15,075,326 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit — — — (1,230 ) Net loss $ (7,570,633 ) $ (9,817,117 ) $ (12,856,035 ) $ (15,076,556 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding 71,010,998 56,381,209 68,887,644 56,381,209

LOOP MEDIA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, 2024 September 30, 2023 ASSETS (UNAUDITED) Current assets Cash $ 2,197,359 $ 3,068,696 Accounts receivable, net 3,572,222 6,211,815 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 667,124 987,605 Content assets – current 1,749,683 2,218,894 Total current assets 8,186,388 12,487,010 Non-current assets Deposits 9,968 12,054 Content assets – non current 257,921 448,726 Deferred costs – non current 698,570 744,408 Property and equipment, net 2,290,284 2,711,558 Operating lease right-of-use assets 205,545 — Intangible assets, net 421,667 477,889 Total non-current assets 3,883,955 4,394,635 Total assets $ 12,070,343 $ 16,881,645 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,942,137 $ 4,978,920 Accrued liabilities 1,494,278 3,546,338 Accrued royalties and revenue share 5,256,608 4,930,329 License content liabilities – current 865,572 489,157 Equipment financing liability, current 32,998 — Deferred Income 52,983 — Lease liability, current 66,024 — Revolving line of credit – current 1,824,560 2,985,298 Non-revolving line of credit, current 994,033 Non-revolving line of credit – related party, current 1,000,000 2,124,720 Total current liabilities 19,529,193 19,054,762 Non-current liabilities License content liabilities – non current 153,000 208,000 Equipment financing liability, non-current 79,381 — Lease liability, non-current 139,521 — Revolving line of credit – related party, non-current 1,595,620 — Non-revolving line of credit, non-current 537,831 475,523 Non-revolving line of credit – related party, non-current — 1,959,693 Total non-current liabilities 2,505,353 2,643,216 Total liabilities 22,034,546 21,697,978 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 71,173,736 and 65,620,151 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively 7,117 6,562 Additional paid in capital 131,170,258 123,462,648 Accumulated deficit (141,141,578) (128,285,543) Total stockholders’ equity (9,964,203) (4,816,333) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,070,343 $ 16,881,645

LOOP MEDIA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six months ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (12,856,035 ) $ (15,076,556 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount 924,766 1,244,329 Depreciation and amortization expense 795,073 422,725 Amortization of content assets 1,558,283 1,312,710 Amortization of right-of-use assets (205,545 ) 59,511 Bad debt expense 677,882 — Extinguishment of debt converted to equity 338,858 — Loss on extinguishment of debt converted to equity 25,424 — Stock-based compensation 2,599,295 4,266,614 Shares issued for capital raise costs 44,997 — Shares issued for consulting fees 124,135 — Shares issued for vested RSUs 29 — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,961,711 6,896,649 Inventory 7,604 10,252 Prepaid expenses 312,879 568,138 Deposit 2,086 (201 ) Accounts payable 3,509,252 (1,181,952 ) Accrued liabilities (2,054,235 ) (2,207,835 ) Accrued royalties and revenue share 326,279 (1,374,484 ) License content liability (751,100 ) (3,457,477 ) Operating lease liabilities 205,545 (57,046 ) Equipment financing liability 112,379 — Deferred income 52,983 (140,764 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,287,455 ) (8,715,387 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (473,562 ) (1,046,876 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (473,562 ) (1,046,876 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from lines of credit 19,793,104 28,087,249 Repayments on lines of credit (19,001,212 ) (27,326,600 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 1,480,699 — Issuance costs for stock uplist — (86,330 ) Deferred costs (167,789 ) (61,983 ) Payment of acquisition related consideration — (250,125 ) Debt issuance costs (215,122 ) (22,300 ) Short swing profit recovery — 1,201 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,889,680 341,112 Change in cash and cash equivalents (871,337 ) (9,421,151 ) Cash, beginning of period 3,068,696 14,071,914 Cash, end of period $ 2,197,359 $ 4,650,763 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW STATEMENTS Cash paid for interest $ 511,738 $ 665,309 Cash paid for income taxes $ – $ 1,230 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Shares issued for debt conversion $ 2,455,741 $ — Deferred costs for warrants issued for debt $ — $ — Unpaid additions to licensed content and internally developed content $ 200,167 $ 52,916 Unpaid deferred costs $ 36,625 $ 170,862 Unpaid additions to property and equipment $ 30,820 $ 387,588

LOOP MEDIA, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Three months ended March 31, Six months ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net loss $ (7,570,633 ) $ (9,817,117 ) $ (12,856,035 ) $ (15,076,556 ) Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA: Interest expense 729,274 919,444 1,731,464 1,927,027 Depreciation and amortization expense* 1,164,473 865,552 2,353,356 1,735,435 Income tax expense (benefit) — – — 1,230 Stock-based compensation** 1,112,137 2,475,807 2,440,362 4,266,614 Non-recurring expense 21,171 — 278,413 — Other expense (1,506 ) 2,624 25,168 2,624 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,545,084 ) $ (5,553,690 ) $ (6,027,272 ) $ (7,143,626 )

* Includes amortization of content assets and for cost of revenue and operating expenses and ATM facility. ** Includes options, Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”) and warrants.

