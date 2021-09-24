Long-Time Natural Foods Industry Leader, Jeff Tripician, Joins Edible Communities’ Board of Directors, Assists with Growth and Development

SANTA FE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ediblecommunities–Edible Communities, the award-winning media company dedicated to the sustainable food movement, has named Jeff Tripician, 30-year veteran of driving growth for premium food brands, to its board of directors.

“Edible Communities is poised for significant growth as we increase our offerings across various media channels. After working closely with Jeff Tripician for the past dozen years, we knew he was the perfect person to help us achieve our goals, and we could not be happier that he has agreed to join our Board,” said Tracey Ryder, Edible Communities CEO.

According to Tripician, “I credit Edible Communities, its local publishers and Tracey with helping my businesses—Niman Ranch, Coleman Natural and Panorama Organic Grass-fed Beef—expand nationally. Beyond the advertising value, Edible provided a deep partnership with our brands, adding insight, expertise and the authentic communication tools we needed to reach their highly motivated consumer audience.”

Edible Communities’ Growth Initiatives:

– Signature Section is an eight-page advertising and editorial section launched in early 2021 that includes thought leadership articles on topics such as sustainability, hunger and regenerative agricultural practices. The section is sponsored by those brands with values that align with the Edible Communities mission of sustainability as it relates to food. – Additional Markets: Edible continues adding six to eight new magazines to its roster each year and will be in 100 communities by 2023. Today the company reaches more than 20 million readers annually. – Edible Radio is being expanded to include shows hosted by Gibson Thomas, publisher of Edible Marin & Wine Country, and Amy O’Neill Houck, publisher of Edible Alaska. O’Neill Houck’s line-up will include thought leadership and policy shows that align with the Signature Section, while Thomas will host shows focused on new trends in the sustainable food and beverage industries. – Custom Content projects allow the Edible Communities creative team to create a clear narrative across all media channels for our brand partners, including custom branded magazines, recipe development, studio and location photography, instructional videos and tutorials, editorial features and cookbooks. – Edible Communities TV will be added to the company’s media footprint in 2022. Edible is currently in conversation with 10 networks and streaming outlets. – Digital and Social Media: Edible Communities continues expanding its reach across multiple platforms at a rate of 25% each year.

According to Ryder, “Finding new ways of featuring and highlighting the important work our partners are doing across the food industry is something we believe is good for our company, good for our communities and good for the planet.” She then added, “The most rewarding work we can possibly do as a media company is to provide readers with authentic, quality storytelling, and no one does that better than our publishers, who are intimately connected to the members of their local food communities.”

Tripician completed this thought by saying, “Edible was instrumental in helping me build our businesses so we could provide financial security for the U.S. family farmers and ranchers we serve. I look forward to now helping Edible, its publishers and the local culinary communities they serve thrive well into the future. Throughout my entire career, the print medium has been a major tool in building my brands—its ability to target a very specific audience with a very information-rich message is unparalleled. For example, I launched the Milk Mustache campaign exclusively with print, then surrounded it with PR and events; Edible has the same ability to do this for culinary brands today, and I am excited to be helping with that.”

Edible Communities is a media network dedicated to sustainable, healthy living. Each year, the brand reaches an audience of more than 20 million through its many magazines and websites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to providing award-winning print and digital content, Edible explores the issues impacting the sustainable food movement, through its thought leadership forums and conferences, podcasts, videos and more. In 2022, the company will celebrate its 20th anniversary.



