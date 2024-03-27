Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo to Seamlessly Flow Between Work and Life at the Desk

New Keyboard Complements Signature Mouse with Easy Device Switching and Software Customization

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Keyboard–Today Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) introduced the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard, Signature Slim Combo, and Signature Slim Combo for Business, designed to simplify the experience across personal and work computers. For people with a single workspace for both professional and personal tasks, the Signature Slim products are beautifully designed solutions that look good in the home or office. With more features than typical entry-level keyboards and time-saving software customization, this keyboard creates a seamless, magical experience to manage work and life at the desk.









“We created the Signature Slim keyboard as the perfect companion to the Signature mouse we introduced two years ago to help the many people who juggle work, life and everything in between,” said Art O’Gnimh, general manager of the Core Personal Workspace Solutions business at Logitech. “Signature Slim helps you stay in control of professional and personal worlds, connecting effortlessly to both your home and work computers.”

The Signature Slim Combo features the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard and Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse (M750L in North America) available in Graphite and Off-White. Catering to dynamic lifestyles where work and home blend, type and click across home desktops and work laptops with a single tap. Stay focused and undisturbed with quiet keyboard keys, silent mouse clicks, and fast and precise scrolling with SmartWheel.

The Signature Slim K950 brings familiar responsive laptop-like typing to the desk in a slim design. Optimize your desk time and daily tasks with Logi Options+ App, our software that will enhance your experience with the Signature Slim Combo and Keyboard. Transition easily between work and leisure with shortcuts such a volume control, play/pause and mute/unmute or use Smart Actions, which gives you the power to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks with a single keystroke, to start or end your day in one touch.

For IT teams outfitting today’s workforce, Signature Slim Combo for Business introduces a new standard at a price point perfect for mass deployment. The combo is equipped with Logi Bolt secure wireless technology for reliable connections, even in congested wireless environments. With Signature Slim Combo, IT teams can mass deploy one keyboard and mouse to their entire global workforce and monitor the devices remotely through Logitech Sync to ensure their team’s devices are healthy and up to date, with global customer support. The combo is compatible with Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, and other leading operating systems.

Approach to Sustainability

Signature Slim K950 and Signature Slim Combo are designed in line with Logitech’s goal to create product experiences that improve people’s lives. This means considering environmental and social impacts as part of every design decision. Both products are certified carbon neutral, just like the rest of Logitech products, and the paper packaging comes from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources. The plastic parts in Signature Slim K950 and Signature Slim Combo include certified post-consumer recycled plastic to give a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics – 62% for Graphite, 48% for Off-White (Signature Slim K950), 61% for Graphite, 25% for Off-White (Signature M750), and 63% for Graphite, 26% for Off-White (Signature M750L).

Pricing and Availability

The Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo in Graphite and Off-White are available in March 2024 on www.logitech.com and at other global retailers for a recommended retail price of $79.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Signature Slim Combo for Business in Graphite is available on www.logitech.com and through authorized resellers for $99.99.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, Streamlabs and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech. Find out more about Logitech business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Gurpreet Bhoot



Logitech



1-408-218-3648



gbhoot@logitech.com