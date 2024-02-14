Home Business Wire Logitech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Logitech to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that Company leaders plan to participate at the following investor conferences:


  • Goldman Sachs European Technology Conference

    Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. GMT

    Location: London
  • Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

    Tuesday, March 5, 2024, 2:00 p.m. PST

    Location: San Francisco

For all presentation webcasts, a link to the webcast will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com. Webcast replays will be archived and will remain available for one year.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, Streamlabs and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – lir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Internal Communications – USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

Articoli correlati

New VicOne xNexus Next-Gen VSOC Platform Delivers Contextualized Threat Intelligence for Robust Automotive Defense

Business Wire Business Wire -
Providing contextualized insights into complex attack paths, VicOne’s xNexus solution equips VSOC teams to successfully hunt ‘Patient Zero’ in...
Continua a leggere

HighRadius Hosts 10th Annual Radiance, the Office of the CFO UNconference on Feb 13-14

Business Wire Business Wire -
1000+ receivables, treasury, accounting, GBS, and IT professionals are expected to attend in DallasHOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HighRadius, the leading provider of...
Continua a leggere

ETT | iByond™ Signs an $888 Million Contract with Capstone to Provide Global Digital Transformation to the Insurance Industry

Business Wire Business Wire -
PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Economic Transformation Technologies “ETT | iByond™” (ETT) has executed a five year software services and licensing...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php