LiveRamp Completes Acquisition of Habu

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data collaboration platform, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Habu, a data clean room software provider that makes sharing data across organizations safe, simple, scalable and smart.


“The acquisition of Habu further cements LiveRamp’s leadership position in data collaboration, bringing together the scale and simplicity our customers need,” said LiveRamp Chief Strategy Officer David Eisenberg. “Through our combined offering, companies will now have one, simple platform to measure campaigns across all walled gardens, programmatic, and media channels while connecting data seamlessly across any cloud, warehouse, or clean room. I’m thrilled to officially welcome Habu to the LiveRamp team.”

The combination of LiveRamp and Habu establishes the industry-leading interoperable platform for data collaboration across all clouds and walled gardens globally, strategically expands the Company’s collaboration network, and drives further adoption of the Company’s core identity and connectivity solutions.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform of choice for the world’s most innovative companies. A groundbreaking leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp is setting the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting precious brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp offers complete flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support the widest range of data collaboration use cases—within organizations, between brands, and across its premier global network of top-quality partners. Hundreds of global innovators, from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders, turn to LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of their first-party data while staying on the forefront of rapidly evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California with offices worldwide. Learn more at LiveRamp.com.

