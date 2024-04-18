Lineage Logistics Announces Rebranding, Changes Brand Name to Lineage

NOVI, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#oneLineage—Lineage (the “Company”), one of the leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions providers worldwide, has announced a rebranding, formally changing its brand name from Lineage Logistics to Lineage.





Established in 2012, the Lineage name reflects the company’s unique legacy and expertise in the interconnected world of cold storage and logistics. The company’s shield logo signifies the generational and entrepreneurial commitment of the many companies that have been welcomed into the Lineage family through over 110 acquisitions to form Lineage with the shared charge of keeping the global food supply safe and accessible.

Today, Lineage is responsible for storing, handling, and transporting food products across the U.S. and around the globe, operating over 480 warehouses in 18 countries with more than 26,000 dedicated employees. With over 12,000 customers globally, Lineage’s end-to-end logistical solutions, unrivaled real estate network, and application of innovative technology help to increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, minimize supply chain waste and, most importantly, help feed the world.

“Our brand name change honors our heritage while also reflecting Lineage’s vision and dedication toward reimagining the world’s food supply for generations to come,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to continuous improvement and advancing Silicon Valley-style innovation across the cold chain to protect and optimize the distribution of food to families globally.”

The new brand name will begin appearing immediately in communications, advertising and on Lineage’s new website at www.onelineage.com (previously LineageLogistics.com).

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage companies to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

