Liftoff + Vungle Hires Chief Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer, Strengthening Leadership Team Through Company’s Next Phase of Growth

The company welcomes seasoned financial leaders Tarek Kutrieh, Chief Financial Officer, and Steve Wereb, Chief Accounting Officer, who both bring extensive experience in leading high-growth companies

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Liftoff + Vungle, one of the world’s largest independent and privacy-friendly platforms fueling the entire mobile app growth cycle across user acquisition, engagement, monetization, and analytics, today announced that Tarek Kutrieh and Steve Wereb have joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), respectively. The strengthening of the organization’s management team comes on the heels of its definitive merger agreement between Liftoff and Vungle, marking another key milestone in the company’s growth.

“We are pleased to announce the additions of Tarek and Steve, two great finance and management minds that bring a wealth of experience to our growing team,” said Mark Ellis, Liftoff cofounder, and CEO. “They both will be key to a smooth integration with Vungle and future strategies for continued growth.”

Tarek Kutrieh, assumes the role of CFO for the combined Liftoff + Vungle . He is a seasoned operations and finance executive with 20 years of dynamic leadership in driving corporate transformations in middle-market and large corporate settings. He has extensive experience working in private equity-backed, publicly traded, and privately held environments, with a proven track record of leading revenue and profitability growth. Before Liftoff, Kutrieh held senior finance roles at Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and VCA. With a rich background in leading high-growth, high-performance businesses, Kutrieh will oversee all aspects of Liftoff’s finance and accounting activities and will be instrumental to advancing the organization’s strategic growth.

“Watching Liftoff and Vungle grow into industry leaders, I’ve been impressed with both companies’ vision and leadership,“ said Kutrieh. “Now under one roof, I am excited to leverage my experience and partner with a world class management team to grow this fantastic company into the world’s leading mobile marketing platform.”

Steve Wereb joins Liftoff from his previous role as Vice President and Controller at Stitch Fix. He will be responsible for driving financial strategy and managing audit and compliance practices. Steve brings over 30 years of management and finance experience to Liftoff, including expertise in mergers and acquisitions and managing overall business planning cycles and profit management systems. Prior to Stitch Fix, Wereb was the Senior Vice President and CAO for Activision Blizzard, where he worked alongside Kutrieh.

“I am excited to join Liftoff as the company continues to grow and drive this industry to greater heights,” Said Wereb. “I’m honored to be joining this vaunted leadership team and to have the opportunity to work alongside Mark, Tarek and the other senior management at Liftoff. The future is extremely bright and I look forward to helping shape it.”

About Liftoff

Liftoff is a complete mobile app marketing platform that helps companies acquire and retain high-quality mobile app users at scale. Liftoff uses prediction intelligence and unbiased ML to find engaged users at scale for mobile app marketers, creative testing to deliver the most engaging ad experience and a unique cost per revenue model to optimize for LTV goals. Liftoff is proud to be a long-term partner to leading brand advertisers and app publishers since 2012. Headquartered in Redwood City, Liftoff has a global presence with offices in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Berlin, London, Paris, Singapore, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement, transforming how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle’s data-optimized ads run on over 1 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns for publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, and Helsinki.

