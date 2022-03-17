Levels Introduces Metabolic Health Panel Testing to Support Mission of Overall Health Monitoring

Leader in Metabolic Health Category Continues to Innovate a Personalized Approach to Optimal Diet Discovery Through In-Home Data Sampling

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Levels, the first biosensor system to give real-time feedback on nutrition and lifestyle, today announced a new product, the Metabolic Health Panel. This on-demand blood testing service includes a set of eight lab tests that help reveal a more complete picture of one’s metabolic health. Conveniently available with an in-home sample collection by a licensed phlebotomist, Levels’ members can now measure the progress of their metabolic health and track the impact of lifestyle changes in conjunction with the real-time feedback of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM).





The Metabolic Health Panel is currently available to Levels members and includes testing fasting insulin, fasting glucose, hemoglobin A1C, total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, triglycerides, and high-sensitivity c-reactive protein.

“As a part of our mission to reverse the metabolic health crisis in this country, we think it’s imperative to offer a more robust and complete analysis of one’s metabolic health,” stated Dr. Casey Means, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at Levels. “The Metabolic Health Panel, in conjunction with continuous glucose monitoring and the insights and education offered by our app, will help enable people to make more holistic and informed decisions about their lifestyle, diet, and daily habits. What’s more, the information from the Metabolic Health Panel can help inform the patterns being observed on CGM. Currently, individuals are beholden to their primary care doctor for both the timing and interpretation of metabolic testing. Levels strongly believes that broader access to this health information – in a way that patients can control, deeply understand, and track over time – is a key element of reversing the metabolic health crisis.”

Levels members can order the Metabolic Health Panel directly from the Levels app, and schedule an at-home visit from a phlebotomist at their convenience. Their results appear in the Levels app around a day later. Metabolic Health Panel testing is being administered in partnership with one of the largest full-service specialty labs in the United States.

Levels’ mission is to solve the metabolic health crisis by providing actionable feedback into how diet and lifestyle choices affect health. More than 128 million Americans have prediabetes or diabetes. Of the 88 million people with prediabetes, 90% of them don’t know they have it.

The $199 annual Levels membership includes access to purchase CGMs, at-home blood testing and nutritionist guidance, as well the Levels app, which provides real-time analysis on how food, exercise, and other lifestyle decisions are impacting your health.

