Level Access Once Again Named to Inc. 5000 List of Nation’s Fastest-Growing Companies

Growth demonstrates the power of steadfast mission, exceptional team, and the urgent need for digital equity

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Level Access, the trusted provider of enterprise digital accessibility solutions, announced today that it has once again been named among the fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. magazine. This is the eighth year Level Access has been on the annual Inc. 5000, which exists to demonstrate the success achieved within independent business—the American economy’s most dynamic and vibrant sector.





“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. This accomplishment is a testament to the relentless dedication and innovative spirit of the best team in the industry,” said Tim Springer, Founder and CEO of Level Access. “More organizations are realizing the fundamental truth that everyone deserves equality of access to digital information, and as technology progresses, the needs of people with disabilities evolve. We provide a unique and agile solution that allows organizations to create and maintain accessible and compliant digital experiences.”

With the number of web accessibility lawsuits targeting the private sector on the rise and a driving emphasis by the public sector for digital accessibility compliance, organizations require strategic solutions that can keep pace with their ongoing digital needs. Level Access credits its continued growth with this increased pressure on compliance, coupled with stronger organizational commitment to creating inclusive digital experiences as part of its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and its strategic merger with eSSENTIAL Accessibility in 2022.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

In addition to being recognized among the Inc. 5000, the merged organization was recently named a “Next Big Thing in Tech” by Fast Company, among the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, and has earned multiple 2023 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence awards.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc 5000

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Level Access

Level Access has an unparalleled history in helping customers achieve and maintain compliance with the full scope of accessible technology regulations and standards including the ADA, WCAG, CVAA, AODA, EU directives on digital accessibility, and Section 508. Delivered through a comprehensive suite of software, expert services, and training, the company’s solution ensures customers’ websites, desktop and mobile applications, embedded software, gaming software, digital products, and electronic documents are accessible to everyone. Level Access and eSSENTIAL Accessibility, two leaders in the digital accessibility solution space, announced the completion of their merger in August 2022. To learn more, visit www.levelaccess.com.

Contacts

Coleman Pyeatt



anthonyBarnum Public Relations



coleman.pyeatt@anthonybarnum.com

(214) 797-9848