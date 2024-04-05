Leonardo DRS Recognized with Prestigious Award for Revolutionary Infrared Sensor

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Herschel Award for the development of a groundbreaking cooled infrared sensor that unlocks the ability for advanced military and scientific capabilities across multiple domains, including space. The award was presented by the Military Sensing Symposium Materials and Detectors Specialty Group.





The 2024 award recognized DRS’s work in developing the linear mode HgCdTe Avalanche Photodiodes for single photon counting sensors. The development of the sensor allows passive imaging under low light level conditions in the infrared spectral band. The technology enables ultrasensitive receivers for light detection and ranging (LIDAR), secure laser communication, remote sensing, ultra-sensitive gas detection and 3-D imaging applications.

“We are thrilled with the recognition by the Military Sensing Symposium for our extensive work in the complex area of advanced sensing. We have been working closely with NASA, DARPA, and the Air Force Research Laboratory for more than ten years to advance this critical technology for a range of defense and science applications,” said Jerry Hathaway, senior vice president and general manager of the Leonardo DRS Electro-Optical and Infrared Systems business unit. “Our scientists, engineers, operations and program teams have led many innovative developments, dating back to the early 1960s, and today we continue to build on that heritage of innovation.”

This marks back-to-back recognitions for Leonardo DRS with the Herschel Award. Last year DRS was recognized for its role in the development of advanced infrared detectors used in next-generation infrared sights for ground combat vehicles. This is also the company’s fifth Herschel Award.

The Herschel Award is presented to an organization or individual that has demonstrated a major contribution to infrared device science and/or technology during the last five years. The stringent qualifications make the award a significant recognition in the defense industry’s competitive electro-optical and infrared sensor community.

DRS is a leading provider of advanced cooled and uncooled infrared sensors and camera systems for the U.S. government and allies around the world. It has an extensive installed base across multiple domains, including space. Sensing technology is a key strategic focus for Leonardo DRS as the company brings together its industry-leading sensing capabilities and laser technologies for a range of programs across the U.S. government.

About Leonardo DRS

Headquartered in Arlington, VA, Leonardo DRS, Inc. is an innovative and agile provider of advanced defense technology to U.S. national security customers and allies around the world. We specialize in the design, development and manufacture of advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electric power and propulsion, and other leading mission-critical technologies. Our innovative people are leading the way in developing disruptive technologies for autonomous, dynamic, interconnected, and multi-domain capabilities to defend against new and emerging threats. For more information and to learn more about our full range of capabilities, visit www.LeonardoDRS.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements reflect current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Leonardo DRS Investor Relations Contacts

Steve Vather



Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance



+1 703 409 2906



stephen.vather@drs.com

Leonardo DRS Media Contact

Michael Mount



Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs



+1 571 447 4624



mmount@drs.com