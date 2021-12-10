Lenovo’s Boxing Day Deals Include Up to 50% Off PCs and Electronics

Enjoy Free Expedited Shipping Beginning December 17

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its Boxing Day Sale, Lenovo is offering holiday shoppers significant discounts on some of its most popular products and free expedited shipping to ensure all orders arrive in time for the holidays. The sale begins December 14 and includes big savings on Lenovo ThinkPad, IdeaPad, ThinkBook and Yoga laptops, along with deals on headphones, earbuds, webcams, and more. These deals are available exclusively at Lenovo.com.

Beginning on December 17 and running through December 20, shoppers can enjoy free expedited shipping on most in-stock products on the site, ensuring they will arrive by December 24. On Boxing Day (December 26), Lenovo will offer new deals beginning at 3 am ET, including the popular Lenovo Yoga C940 14” laptop for only $1,219.99.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s Boxing Day Sale*:

December 14-19 Lenovo Yoga Active Noise Cancellation Headphones for 46% off – $110.99 IdeaPad laptops starting under $400 Select Yoga laptops up to 34% off ThinkPad laptops up to 50% off Wireless earbuds starting at $19.99 Kids TAB M7 bundle for $94.00



December 20-31 Legion gaming laptops up to 15% off ThinkBook laptops up to 34% off Chromebook Duet 3 starting under $299.99 Webcams starting under $32.99 Yoga 6 AMD starting under $860



Special Boxing Day Deals Available December 26-31 Flex 5i 15” convertible laptop for less than $1,100 Popular Yoga C940 14” for $1,219.99 Mobile workstations up to 42% off Keyboard and mouse combos starting at $32.99



“The Lenovo Boxing Day Sale is one of our most highly anticipated sales. Shoppers will not only find great deals on some of our best-selling products, but will also receive free expedited shipping,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s Boxing Day Sale, visit:



https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=ca:seo:4vg6mb

* Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best selection.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com/ca/en and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Contacts

David Hamilton, Lenovo



dhamilton1@lenovo.com

Ph: +1 (919) 908-5153