Lenovo Offering Up to 50% Off PCs and Electronics During End of Year Sale

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of its End of Year Sale, Lenovo is offering holiday shoppers significant discounts on some of its most popular products and free expedited shipping to ensure all orders arrive in time for the holidays. The sale begins December 14 and includes big savings on Lenovo ThinkPad, IdeaPad, ThinkBook and Yoga laptops, along with deals on headphones, earbuds, webcams, and more. These deals are available exclusively at Lenovo.com.

Beginning on December 17 and running through December 22, shoppers can enjoy free expedited shipping on most in-stock products on the site, ensuring they will arrive by December 24. On December 26, Lenovo will offer new deals beginning at 3 am ET, including the popular Lenovo Yoga C940 14” laptop for only $899.99.

Below is a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year’s End of Year Sale*:

December 14-19 Lenovo Yoga Active Noise Cancellation Headphones for 46% off – $79.99 IdeaPad laptops starting under $300 Select Yoga laptops up to 34% off ThinkPad laptops up to 50% off Wireless earbuds starting at $14.99 Kids TAB M7 bundle for $69.99



December 20-31 Legion gaming laptops up to 15% off ThinkBook laptops up to 34% off Chromebook Duet 3 starting under $229.99 Webcams starting under $24.99 Yoga 6 AMD starting under $650



Additional Deals Available December 26-31 Flex 5i 15” convertible laptop for less than $800 Popular Yoga C940 14” for $899.99 Mobile workstations up to 42% off Keyboard and mouse combos starting at $24.99 Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse available for 50% off – $49.99



“The Lenovo End of Year Sale is one of our most highly anticipated sales. Shoppers will not only find great deals on some of our best-selling products, but will also receive free expedited shipping,” said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo.

For more details on all the great offers included in this year’s End of Year Sale, visit: https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters/?cid=us:seo:41h72l

Don’t forget about MyLenovo Rewards. Customers who sign up for the MyLenovo Rewards program and make purchases on Lenovo.com get three percent of the purchase price returned as rewards points for use on future purchases.. Learn more at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/rewards

* Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best selection.

