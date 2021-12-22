LeanTaaS Named a ‘Flagship Vendor’ for Operational Excellence in Chilmark Research Market Trends Report on Augmented Intelligence for Healthcare Operations

Report cites LeanTaaS as the leader in both market execution and product capabilities among all rated vendors

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, today announced it has been named as a Flagship Vendor for Operational Excellence / Asset Optimization in the latest report from Chilmark Research, Augmented Intelligence for Healthcare Operations. This new 2021 report highlights 10 enterprise AI4Ops solutions, which include all activities linked to healthcare operations (hospital operations, discharge planning, revenue cycle management, and supply chains). This emerging category of the industry is experiencing explosive growth, with a CAGR of 40% forecast over the next five years as mature solutions like those from LeanTaaS effectively demonstrate the significant ROI of their client implementations.





LeanTaaS is featured in the Hospital Operations & Asset Optimization category of the report, where Chilmark highlights the company’s strengths, including LeanTaaS’s competitive edge over tools created by EHR vendors and impressive use cases at the majority of the top 20 health systems in the U.S. LeanTaaS received the highest marks in the report, ranking as the leader in both market execution and product capabilities among all rated vendors.

Select highlights from the report can be found in this excerpt and include:

One of the top market differentiators for LeanTaaS is its significant demonstrable ROI at 120+ health systems across 40+ states;

Another key differentiator for LeanTaaS is its ability to match variable supply and variable demand for assets in a manner that EHRs cannot accomplish;

LeanTaaS’s iQueue suite of solutions have both a market-leading pricing model and implementation strategy;

LeanTaaS’s clients, on average, recoup investment in 3-6 months post-implementation;

The iQueue suite of solutions is deployed remotely and relatively easy to implement without the need for significant hospital IT resources nor vendor consulting staff and fees; and

The platform is highly scalable and offers impressive ROI in a short time duration. LeanTaaS offers a money back guarantee, evidence of a mature pricing model. It has been an invaluable tool during the COVID-19 crisis with managing beds, surgical backlogs, and staffing optimization.

When asked about the findings of the research, author and lead analyst Jody Ranck had this to say about the current market trends, “While there has been a great deal of focus on virtual care and the pandemic, a lesser-known story is the significant role of AI for operations platforms in helping hospitals and providers meet the financial, scheduling, and supply chain challenges wrought by COVID-19. The solutions available today are surprisingly more mature than many other application areas for AI and machine learning.”

LeanTaaS’s AI and ML based solutions have now been deployed in more than 475 hospitals across the U.S., including 40% of the top 25 health systems in the country, based on net patient revenue. These hospitals use LeanTaaS’s iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. iQueue for Infusion Centers is used by 9,900+ chairs across 485+ infusion sites including 80% of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN). iQueue for Operating Rooms is used by more than 2,400 ORs across 43 health systems to perform more surgical cases during business hours, increase competitiveness in the marketplace, and improve the patient experience. LeanTaaS’s newest product, iQueue for Inpatient Beds, is now live at 15 hospitals across three major academic healthcare systems (totaling 4,002 inpatient beds) to help address inpatient capacity bottlenecks and increase confidence in managing unplanned variability.

“We’ve experienced an impressive +40% growth during the pandemic period thanks to our mission of improving patient access and operational performance by optimizing costly, constrained healthcare resources, which has been a top priority for hospital and health system executives in today’s challenging healthcare environment,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “This report represents the breadth of LeanTaaS’s capabilities, features, and incredible partners we’ve worked closely with throughout the past decade and, more recently, the past two years.”

The report comes on the heels of recent momentum including a second successful Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit and two major award wins with CB Insights and BIG Award for Business. Additionally, LeanTaaS recently announced details about its significant growth during the pandemic period, demonstrating heightened need to provide tools that reduce costs and transform the healthcare experience for providers and patients alike.

The Augmented Intelligence for Healthcare Operations report is available to subscribers of the Chilmark Advisory Service or may be purchased separately. For more information, visit the sales page or send direct inquiries to John Moore III.

