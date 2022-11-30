LeanTaaS Announces December Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit in Partnership with Becker’s Healthcare

The fourth virtual Transform Summit will provide insights and actionable takeaways on how hospitals and health systems can achieve ROI through AI by unlocking scarce capacity in operating rooms, inpatient bed units, and infusion centers

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based technology innovator and market leader that transforms core operational processes to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue, today announced the next event in its Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the fourth Transform Hospital Operations Virtual Summit will take place Dec. 6-7, 2022 with a thematic focus on achieving ROI through AI to unlock scarce capacity. The two-day program will connect 3,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how AI, ML, and data science solve critical challenges arising from staffing shortages and provider burnout, increased patient demand, and limited capital.

The virtual Transform Summit comes on the heels of a financially challenging year for hospitals and health systems across the U.S. According to a recent report by Kaufman, Hall & Associates, LLC that was released by the AHA, 2022 will be the most financially difficult year for hospitals and health systems since the start of the pandemic. Operational transformation is no longer a luxury for healthcare organizations, it is a requirement. The summit will address how AI-based tools can transform traditional processes and create significant, lasting improvements by improving patient access, reducing manual administrative tasks, and optimizing expensive assets and delaying capital expenditures. The second day of the summit will also provide attendees with an infusion-centric track ripe with best practices for infusion centers across the country, who are experiencing increased demand for life-saving services.

“ The lingering effects of the pandemic, from staff shortages to the rising prices of critical supplies, drugs, and equipment are still with us and have had a profound impact on hospital and health system bottom lines the past year,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “ We look forward to bringing everyone together this December to effectively address these mounting challenges. By embracing a culture of innovation and deploying proven and scalable AI-driven, intelligent, and virtually distributed systems, we can change healthcare delivery for the better for both patients and providers.”

Summit attendees will learn best practices from hospital and health system executives who have transformed operations and achieved ROI using AI/ML solutions, including Angela Yochem, EVP, Chief Transformation & Digital Officer at Novant Health, Brian Dawson, System VP of Perioperative Services at CommonSpirit Health, and Pradipta Komanduri, Chief Operating Officer at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital. Additional hospital and health systems speaking at Transform include Allegheny Health Network, Baylor Scott & White Health Medical Center of McKinney, Henry Ford Health, Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, SCL Health St. Mary’s Medical Center, Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven, and The University of Kansas Health System.

Transform registration is free for all attendees. To register and learn more about the sessions and speakers that will be featured at the summit, view the conference agenda here.

For up-to-date information on the latest Transform activity, follow LeanTaaS on Twitter and like us on LinkedIn and Facebook for ongoing conference updates. Official event hashtags include #LeanTaaSTransform

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 140 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

LeanTaaS Media Contact

Kate Soden



leantaas@pancomm.com