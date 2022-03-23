Home Business Wire League Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud
League Announces Collaboration with Google Cloud

The new partnership aims to enable providers, payers and pharmacy retailers to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare consumer experiences

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–League announced today a strategic partnership with Google Cloud that aims to accelerate and enable successful digital transformation for healthcare providers, payers, pharmacy retailers and employers. By leveraging Google Cloud’s Healthcare API, League is able to deliver a comprehensive healthcare consumer experience platform and enable the most personalized omnichannel experiences on the market. The partnership will also include the addition of the League platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace.


Amidst a sea of point solutions and data fragmentation, the healthcare consumer experience is notoriously difficult for consumers to access, navigate and understand. A comprehensive healthcare consumer experience platform aims to provide the underlying digital infrastructure that aggregates data and gives consumers a single, seamless, personalized health experience. This “front door” guides and transitions consumers through their health journeys, connecting them with the right care at the right time, ultimately improving health outcomes and overall population health.

“Organizations across the healthcare industry are turning to technology solutions and partners to digitally transform and streamline health experiences for consumers,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives, Google Cloud. “We’re thrilled to have the League platform available on Google Cloud Marketplace to help providers, payers and pharmacy retailers provide comprehensive and personalized care experiences to their customers.”

Organizations such as Humana and Shoppers Drug Mart use League’s Health OS™ platform to build and deploy unique and differentiated applications that transform healthcare from a patchwork of disparate point solutions to cohesive experiences that consumers use and love. The new collaboration with Google will allow clients to purchase League via the Google Marketplace and configure their applications with League’s modular capabilities in a secure, interoperable, and scalable cloud environment. The platform technology pioneer has raised over $205 million in venture capital to date, with their most recent round being led by TDM Growth Partners, the backers of Square, Twilio and Slack.

“Google Cloud Platform has enabled us to build and scale the League platform rapidly. This latest collaboration with Google and the Marketplace will complement these efforts and allow us to further scale our impact and capabilities,” said Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO of League. “Together, we will help healthcare organizations exponentially accelerate their digital transformation and deliver personalized, high-engagement healthcare consumer experiences.”

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation healthcare consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League’s Health OS™ platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized healthcare experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.

