Leading Lights Awards Deadline Coming Soon

Nominations for Light Reading’s prestigious global communications awards program will close on September 13.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light Reading (https://www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, today announced that entries to Light Reading’s Leading Lights awards program would close in less than three weeks, on September 13, 2022.

The Leading Lights is Light Reading’s awards program recognizing the industry’s top companies and their executives for outstanding achievements in next-generation communications technology, applications, services, strategies, and innovation.

This year’s program will feature 24 categories, including the Light Reading MVPs, a recognition of remarkable individuals, their stories and efforts to improve their companies. The program provides an unparalleled look at the breadth and depth of the telecom industry; the awards categories now include coverage of outstanding technology use cases, giving service providers and vendors a chance to tout their technologies, strategies, and services in action.

To view the complete list of Leading Lights categories, click here.

To learn more about the Leading Lights Awards 2022, click here. To enter the Leading Lights Awards or nominate an industry MVP, visit us here.

The Leading Lights finalists will be announced on Monday, October 3. The Leading Lights Winners will be announced via a special online video presentation in November. Light Reading’s annual cocktail party to celebrate the contest’s finalists and winners will be held in December to coincide with the 5G Transport and OpenRAN North America events in New York.

To view the awards FAQ, click here.

Contacts

Francesca Greane

Senior Marketing Manager, Content & Community – Light Reading

marketing@lightreading.com

