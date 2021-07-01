Lavu Inc. Announces Settlement Agreement with Albuquerque Plaza Office Investment, LLC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lavu Inc., the restaurant technology company founded in Albuquerque in 2010, and Heritage Real Estate Company, property manager for Albuquerque Plaza Office Investment, LLC are pleased to announce the settlement of a lawsuit related to Lavu’s lease of office space at Albuquerque Plaza that provides for the full resolution of the dispute and a release of all claims between the parties arising out of, or related to, Lavu’s office space lease at Albuquerque Plaza.

Saleem S. Khatri, Chief Executive Officer of Lavu, noted that “ We appreciate the efforts of Heritage’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Long and President Suzanne Lubar to resolve this matter and to assist Lavu as we successfully navigate the challenges to the restaurant industry brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About Lavu:

Lavu is the world’s leading restaurant management platform for small and medium-sized restaurants. The company’s products include an award-winning online ordering system, mobile point-of-sale, and payment processing suite. Headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and used in food service establishments in more than 100 countries, Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store and continues to offer the latest in restaurant features and functionalities.

