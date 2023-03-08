Lattice Joins Autotech Council to Accelerate Next Generation Automotive Application Development

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #ADAS—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it has joined the Autotech Council, a mobility ecosystem community of auto makers, mobility companies, and startups focused on solving mobility and transportation challenges. Lattice will work closely with other Autotech Council members to advance in-vehicle automotive applications and solutions.

“Lattice’s wide array of automotive grade solutions are designed for next generation driver experiences where low power, security, reliability, and performance are essential,” said Mark Hoopes, Director of Industrial & Automotive Segment Marketing at Lattice Semiconductor. “We look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders as a part of the Autotech Council to accelerate and deliver the advanced and critical system designs of modern vehicles.”

“Because the mandate of the Autotech Council is to discover innovation across the entire mobility industry, we are excited to include Lattice in this community of OEMs and suppliers who are committed to partnership as part of their corporate innovation strategy,” said Liz Kerton, Executive Director of the Autotech Council. “Whether Autotech Council members, including Lattice, are investing time, resources, or money into startups and new technologies, the fact that they are doing it and collaborating in their investments, is what makes our members’ innovation programs so successful.”

Lattice offers highly reliable, low power FPGAs and technology solutions optimized for use in Automotive applications to accelerate and simplify the design process and speed manufacturer time to market.

About the Autotech Council

Autotech Council is a membership-based community of auto makers, T1 vendors, and mobility investors who are committed to partnership as part of their corporate innovation strategy. Members meet monthly to discover, evaluate, and support startups in the mobility ecosystem.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

