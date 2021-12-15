Home Business Wire Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack and Propel Design Tool Capabilities to Accelerate...
Business Wire

Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack and Propel Design Tool Capabilities to Accelerate Industrial Application Development

di Business Wire

Improved user experience and more performance for applications in robotics, smart factory, and motion control

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGALattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today launched the latest version of its Lattice Automate™ solution stack for industrial automation systems featuring new real-time networking capabilities, AI-based predictive maintenance, increased processor performance and scalability, and more flexible configurations. Lattice also announced the release of an updated version of the Lattice Propel™ embedded design environment to simplify the development of industrial automation systems with improved performance and added functionality supporting RISC-V soft processor cores.

“Enabling our customers to accelerate their development process without sacrificing performance and power is one of our key goals at Lattice,” said Matt Dobrodziej, Vice President of Segment Marketing and Business Development at Lattice. “The latest versions of Automate and Propel bring exciting new capabilities that make it easier than ever for developers to create innovative Industrial applications leveraging the latest industry standards and features.”

Enhancements and new features of Automate 1.1 and Propel 2.1 include:

  • Automate 1.1
    • Local to Cloud Real-time Networking – Supports industry standard OPC UA for cloud connectivity in addition to embedded real-time local processing capabilities
    • Increased processor performance and scalability enhancements
    • More flexible configuration with more nodes without sacrificing the data latency
  • Propel 2.1
    • Support for a new RISC-V RV32IMC core providing improved performance and “M” (multiply/divide) extension functionality
    • Additional IP cores including Tri-speed ethernet MAC, multi-port memory controller, 10Gb ethernet and PCIe
    • Enhanced on-chip debugging allowing concurrent processor and logic debug with a single download cable

For more information and availability of the Lattice technologies mentioned above, please visit:

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

Articoli correlati

Europe Hybrid Broadcast VOD Services (HBVOD) Market Dynamics Report 2021 with Focus on the US Giants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "HBVOD in Europe - Competing with US Giants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report addresses...
Continua a leggere

JFrog Expands Cloud DevOps Adoption in Canada With New Regional Support for AWS and Microsoft Azure

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cloud Investment Allows Canadian Businesses to Remain Compliant While Implementing Cloud DevOps SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the...
Continua a leggere

Europe Hybrid Broadcast VOD Services (HBVOD) Market Dynamics Report 2021 with Focus on the US Giants – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "HBVOD in Europe - Competing with US Giants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report addresses...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Europe Hybrid Broadcast VOD Services (HBVOD) Market Dynamics Report 2021 with Focus on the...

Business Wire