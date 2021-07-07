Lattice Announces LEC2 TechWeb Trainings to Help Developers Create Applications Based on Low Power Lattice FPGAs

Multiple Free Training Sessions Available Throughout Week of July 19

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the Lattice Education Competence Center (LEC2) will host a series of free online training courses from July 19 – 23. The LEC2 TechWeb trainings will provide detailed technical information covering many aspects of application design using Lattice FPGAs, software tools, design techniques, and best practices. The LEC2 TechWeb series is sponsored by Future Electronics.

Who: LEC2

What: LEC2 TechWebs

When:

Timing Constraints

July 21 at 8:30pm CEST / 11:30am PDT

July 23 at 10:00am CEST

FPGA Design Technique

July 21 at 10:00am CEST

July 22 at 7:00pm CEST / 10:00am PDT

Lattice CrossLink™-NX

July 20 at 7:00pm CEST / 10:00am PDT

July 22 at 10:00am CEST

Introduction to FPGA Verification

July 19 at 7:00pm CEST / 10:00am PDT

July 20 at 10:00am CEST

ModelSim Lattice Edition

July 19 at 10:00am CEST

July 21 at 7:00pm CEST / 10:00am PDT

Advance registration required for all trainings.

For more information about LEC2, visit www.lec2-fpga.com.

For more information on Lattice’s low-power FPGAs and solution stacks, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

