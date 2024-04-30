Kopin Expands into India Defense Market with Third Production Order Supporting Mounted and Handheld Thermal Vision Systems

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical solutions and high-performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, consumer, and medical products, has further expanded its customer base by receiving a third production order for its Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) microdisplays, for use in thermal imaging vision systems – both mounted and handheld for Indian Armed Forces. Under the terms of the latest production order for over 1,200 units, deliveries take place over a six-month time span.





Kopin’s highly efficient OLED microdisplays are ideal for portable thermal imaging vision systems, because of their ultra-compact size and low power, which makes them suitable for mobile battery-powered applications. The high-resolution display provided in this order will deliver essential information to end users and provide them with additional situational awareness and a performance advantage.

“We are pleased to add international thermal imaging applications to our strong portfolio of domestic thermal sight eyepiece assemblies,” stated Bill Maffucci, Kopin’s Senior Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. “The opportunity to supply display products to the Indian Armed Forces provides us with a significant expansion of our addressable market. The selection of Kopin display products for this application is a testament to the high performance, quality and reliability of our OLED products and our commitment to on-time and in-full deliveries.”

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display and optical technologies sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, industrial and consumer products. Kopin’s technology portfolio includes ultra-small Active-Matrix Liquid Crystal Displays (AMLCD), Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com.

