KLDiscovery Introduces Nebula Singularity™ Global Subscription Service

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KLDiscovery Inc. (“KLDiscovery”, “KLD” or the “Company”), a leading provider of global electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery technology solutions, announced the launch of Nebula Singularity, its premier subscription service that was designed to benefit corporations seeking to globalize and standardize their eDiscovery processes.

Nebula Singularity is a simple, one-touch licensing option that provides customers with the power of Nebula’s flexible deployment models and workflow accelerators, anywhere they need it. Each Singularity subscription includes a Nebula Enterprise™ appliance for installation in the customer’s data center, additional hosted subscription capacity in any of Nebula’s worldwide SaaS deployments, on-demand Nebula Portable™ units, as well as access to KLD Client Portal, ReadySuite™, and more. Singularity allows for unparalleled functionality, global reach, and complete operational flexibility on a single unified platform for a simple, predictable price – all backed by KLDiscovery’s incomparable customer service.

“Other offerings in the market today constrain customer choice in one or more ways, with limitations on geographic reach, delivery models, or functionality, or they force customers into complicated pricing schemes that make it difficult to assess true value. Singularity overcomes all of these,” said Christopher Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery Inc. “A technological singularity is a hypothetical point in time at which technological growth becomes uncontrollable and irreversible, resulting in unforeseeable changes to human civilization. With Nebula Singularity, KLDiscovery has created an eDiscovery and complex data solutions model that cannot be replicated by our competition.”

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology solutions to help law firms, corporations and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company has 32 locations, 9 data centers and 17 data recovery labs across 19 countries and is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com.

