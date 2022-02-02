Kingsley Gate Partners Accelerates Growth with Investment from Crescent Cove Advisors and Announces New CEO

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kingsley Gate Partners, the firm that is redefining executive search with its purpose-built digital offerings, today announced an investment from Crescent Cove Advisors. This partnership will fuel the firm’s growth through further global expansion, increase recruitment and development of the organizational leadership, and accelerate investment in its leading talent acquisition and artificial intelligence software.

Umesh Ramakrishnan, one of Kingsley Gate Partners’ co-founders, has been named the firm’s Chief Executive Officer.

“ First, I want to thank my co-founders Nancy Albertini and Buster Houchins. We would not be at this exciting juncture without them. The partnership with Crescent Cove Advisors is a testament to the value that Kingsley Gate Partners has created in just a little over six years,” said Ramakrishnan. “ This partnership will ensure that we will continue to disrupt this industry through innovation, continuous improvement of the search process and further attracting world-class talent.”

“ Kingsley Gate marks our first private equity investment and expands the capital solutions we can offer founder-led technology companies,” said Jun Hong Heng, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Crescent Cove. “ As organizations are reshaped during and post-pandemic, we are excited to partner with the Kingsley Gate Partners team and support the company in redefining executive recruitment through the use of technology-driven solutions.”

Andrew Holmes, Partner and Head of Private Equity at Crescent Cove, added: “ The global executive talent management industry is large and growing, yet little has changed in how companies approach talent acquisition. Umesh, Nancy, Buster and the talented team at Kingsley Gate Partners are recognized leaders in developing proprietary and differentiated technologies to help its global client base improve the speed and accuracy in their hiring processes. We cannot think of a better time to make this investment given today’s global talent shortage and the premium companies place on talent acquisition. We are honored to join as partners in this exciting mission.”

ABOUT KINGSLEY GATE PARTNERS

Transforming the world of retained executive search, Kingsley Gate Partners leverages the scientific interviewing approach of its Synchronous Fit® framework, deep industry insights of a world-class cadre of consultants, and state-of-the-art technology to deliver greater accountability, accuracy, velocity, and transparency that ensures a lasting strategic fit between executives and clients. Headquartered in Dallas, the partnership employs search consultants worldwide with expertise in private equity, life sciences and healthcare, financial services, technology, retail, hospitality & leisure, manufacturing, and professional services. The firm works with best of breed organizations in over 30 countries. For more information, go to www.KingsleyGate.com.

ABOUT CRESCENT COVE ADVISORS

Crescent Cove is a multi-asset investment firm focused on technology investments and dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and founders. Established in 2016, Crescent Cove leverages its global network of relationships and unique insight across markets, emerging industries and technologies to build businesses and accelerate value creation across its portfolios. For more information, visit https://crescentcove.com.

