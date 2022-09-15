Keysight Demonstrates Latest Test Solutions for Optical Transmission and Data Center Interconnect at ECOC 2022

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KEYS #400ZR–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT applications are driving explosive growth in data traffic, creating unprecedented bandwidth demands in networks and data centers.

At ECOC 2022, Keysight’s technical experts will demonstrate advanced digital test solutions across all network layers and technologies for optical transmission and data center interconnect and discuss comprehensive service offerings to help customers accelerate development of intelligent networks.

When: September 19 – 21, 2022

Where: Messe Basel, Switzerland

Keysight enables innovators to push the boundaries of engineering by quickly solving design, development, validation and emulation challenges to create quality network and data center experiences. Keysight helps customers achieve the next speed class, 800G, 1.6T or higher, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of simulation, emulation and physical layer validation technology to reduce design risk and accelerate time-to-market.

The following solutions will be demonstrated at the Keysight Stand 101:

New – Enabling 160 GBaud Research with Industry’s Fastest Arbitrary Waveform Generator

Research and development of next-generation optics operating at 160 GBaud and beyond require generation of high-speed and high-quality signals. Keysight will demonstrate its new arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) (M8199B) operating at 256 GSa/s with a bandwidth of 80 GHz, enabling data transmission greater than 400 Gbps per lane in intensity-modulation/direct-detect (IM/DD) and greater than 1.6Tb/s per carrier in coherent optical communications, as well as the Keysight N1046A digital communication analyzer (DCA-X).

New – Enabling 224 Gbps Designs with the 120 GBaud BERT

Keysight will demonstrate its high-performance bit error ratio tester (BERT) (M8050A), which ensures success in next-generation silicon deployments for up to 1.6T, offering 120 GBaud NRZ, PAM4, PAM6 and PAM8 signal generation. Error analysis of 224 Gbps designs will be demonstrated with the Keysight 80 GHz UXR oscilloscope. The solution also includes a Keysight DCA oscilloscope (N1046A) to showcase uncompromised signal integrity.

Validating Next-Gen Optical Designs

Research is underway to develop the technology required for 224 Gbps lanes. Keysight will demonstrate the DCA-X sampling oscilloscope (N1000A) with a new optical reference receiver (N1032A) which provides PAM4 analysis up to 120 GHz bandwidth for accurate waveform measurement of next-generation optical transmitters.

800G Device & Network Test – Verify Multimode Designs

Keysight will demonstrate a validation solution for 400G and 800G optical transceiver modules including a 64 GBaud Multimode Optical/Electrical Clock Recovery (N1077B) and a DCA-M sampling scope (N1092A) for transmitter dispersion eye closure (TDECQ) measurement following the latest IEEE 802.3db specification as well as a G800GE Ethernet test solution for bit error rate (BER) and forward error correction (FEC) performance on full line rate 400GE and 800GE traffic.

“Keysight is pleased to help the industry scale network and computing resources while keeping energy consumption within reasonable bounds,” said Dr. Joachim Peerlings, vice president and general manager, Network and Data Center Solutions at Keysight. “The transition to 1.6T is a key corner stone towards that goal. Providing the fastest arbitrary waveform generator on the market and the industry’s first 1.6T receiver test solution, are two of the latest examples of how Keysight is enabling the next generation data center transmission.”

In addition to the Keysight booth, Keysight’s new solutions will also be presented at the OIF booth at ECOC in partnership with key industry leaders of silicon and data-center interconnect providers.

OIF members will showcase interoperability in four critical areas at this year’s ECOC 2022. The work of OIF and its members in 400ZR optics, Co-Packaging architectures, Common Electrical I/O (CEI) channels and Common Management Interface Specification (CMIS) implementations will be demonstrated – live and static – at OIF’s booth, #701. Additional information can be found here.

The following Keysight solutions will be demonstrated at the OIF booth at ECOC:

Common Electrical Interface CEI-224G

The OIF-CEI 224G demonstration between Keysight and Synopsys is the first public showing of the Synopsys 224G Ethernet PHY IP, receiving a 224 Gbps signal generated by a Keysight high performance arbitrary waveform generator (M8199). The Synopsys 224G Ethernet PHY IP for long reach is operating at an approximate pre forward error correction (FEC) bit error rate (BER) of E-7 under these conditions. The OIF-CEI-224G-LR project is designed to offer significant power savings and performance enhancements in next-generation data center SoC designs.

112G – Active Optical Cable

This Active Optical Cable (AOC) working system demonstrates Alphawave IP’s multi-standard reference silicon with a Keysight Precision Waveform Analyzer (N1060) on the receiver side showcasing conformant VSR electrical specifications and signaling properties.

The combination of the Keysight DCA N1060, Wilder Technologies interconnect testing solutions and Keysight’s N109212CA turnkey validation software offers an easy-to-use equipment configuration essential in 112G AOC validation.

400ZR & CEI-112G

Keysight will participate with the leading manufacturers of 400ZR coherent optics, optical network open line systems and Ethernet IP routing equipment interconnected with network test systems. Keysight AresONE 400GE will be connected to commercial switches via a 75km open line system to demonstrate successful transfer of Ethernet IP traffic through a coherent optical network. Keysight will also showcase Error Vector Magnitude (EVM) and Frame Loss Ratio (FLR) measurement of 400ZR modules using its A400GE QSFP-DD test system and the Optical Modulation Analyzer and High-Speed Digitizer (M8290A).

Collaboration with Partners at ECOC

AOI (Stand 103), a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, is using a wide array of Keysight’s solutions including the company’s Digital Communication Analyzer (N1092B) and 64 GBaud clock recovery (N1078A), in the live demonstration of their 800G QSFP-DD DR8 transceiver for data center and metro applications.

Ciena (Stand 203), a networking systems, services and software company, is collaborating with Keysight at stand #101 to visualize the performance of its 400G QSFP-DD, which integrates 70 Gbaud symbol rate and high transmit output power to help network providers achieve the sustainability benefits of coherent pluggables along with ease of deployment over existing metro ROADM networks. The demo will include Keysight’s optical modulation analyzer (N4391B) and Ciena’s WaveLogic 5 Nano 400G Universal pluggable.

Innolight (Stand 508), a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, is using a wide array of Keysight’s solutions including the company’s N1092D Digital Communication Analyzer and N1078A 64 GBaud clock recovery, in the live demonstration of their 800G OSFP 2xFR4 (SiPh based design) transceiver for cloud data center applications.

data center applications. LESSENGERS Inc. (Stand 511), an innovative optical interconnect solution provider, is using a wide range of Keysight’s solutions including the company’s N1092C Digital Communication Analyzer and N1077B clock recovery, in the live demonstration of its 800G QSFP-DD SR8 and 200G SR4-based ultra-small form factor optical transceivers for next-generation data center applications.

For more information about Keysight at ECOC 2022, visit: ECOC2022-Keysight

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us a www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts

Geri Lynne LaCombe, Americas/Europe



+1 303 662 4748



geri_lacombe@keysight.com

Fusako Dohi, Asia



+81 42 660-2162



fusako_dohi@keysight.com