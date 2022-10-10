<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Kennedy Wilson to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings
Business Wire

Kennedy Wilson to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

di Business Wire

Company to hold conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter financial results

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$KW–Global real estate investment company Kennedy Wilson (NYSE: KW) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 after the market closes. The company will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss results at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

The direct dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 340-4761 for U.S. callers and +1 (412) 717-9616 for international callers.

A replay of the call will be available for one week beginning one hour after the live call and can be accessed at (877) 344-7529 for U.S. callers and +1 (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The passcode for the replay is 3347300.

The webcast will be available at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Aw6zcKs1. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the original webcast on the Company’s investor relations web site for three months.

About Kennedy Wilson

Kennedy Wilson (NYSE:KW) is a leading global real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate through the balance sheet and through an investment management platform across the Western United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. Kennedy Wilson primarily focuses on multifamily and office properties as well as industrial and debt investments in the investment management business. For more information on Kennedy Wilson, please visit: www.kennedywilson.com.

KW-IR

Contacts

Investors
Daven Bhavsar, CFA

Vice President of Investor Relations

(310) 887-3431

dbhavsar@kennedywilson.com

Articoli correlati

Revation Systems Announces Company Name Change to LinkLive; Reaffirms Commitment to Transform Customer Engagement

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company accelerates innovation as a trusted customer engagement provider, re-imagining the brand with new emphasis on its LinkLive...
Continua a leggere

Jumio to Present with Mercari at Money 20/20 USA

Business Wire Business Wire -
Jumio will also showcase its fraud threat heat map and demonstrate how its AI-powered platform helps fintechs accelerate digital...
Continua a leggere

The Queen Casino & Entertainment Expands Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System to Belle of Baton Rouge

Business Wire Business Wire -
Mississippi River casino switches to SYNKROS, ahead of $35 million expansion project LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Queen Casino & Entertainment, formerly...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Revation Systems Announces Company Name Change to LinkLive; Reaffirms Commitment to Transform Customer Engagement

Business Wire