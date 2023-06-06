Juniper Research: New Mobile Messaging Market Intelligence Centre Reveals the $160 Billion Opportunity for Operators & Messaging Vendors

BASINGSTOKE, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Research, the foremost experts in global messaging markets, launched today the telecom industry’s most comprehensive mobile messaging research subscription; designed to provide operators and vendors with the clearest and deepest view of the opportunities developing within this $160 billion market.

Mobile Messaging Market Intelligence Centre

Several leading operators and messaging vendors are already benefitting from the unparalleled insights offered by the Mobile Messaging Market Intelligence Centre, which includes:

Highly granular data and forecasts – Over 400,000 statistics, covering 60 countries and 8 key regions, accessible online or via interactive Excel spreadsheets.

– Over 400,000 statistics, covering 60 countries and 8 key regions, accessible online or via interactive Excel spreadsheets. Industry insights – Market and trend analysis, matched with analyst commentary, opinion and strategic assessment.

– Market and trend analysis, matched with analyst commentary, opinion and strategic assessment. Competitive analysis – Competitor appraisals and market positioning for over 50 vendors via the Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard.

– Competitor appraisals and market positioning for over 50 vendors via the Juniper Research Competitor Leaderboard. Complete sector coverage – Trusted research reports covering A2P Messaging, CPaaS, and OTT Business Messaging.

Market-leading Research for Market-leading Innovators

Juniper Research offers unparalleled client support to subscribers of the Mobile Messaging Market Intelligence Centre; including the ability to work with Juniper Research’s expert messaging analysts and leverage extensive market data and forecasts for key sectors such as:

A2P Messaging

CPaaS

Mobile Messaging

OTT Business Messaging

RCS Business Messaging

SMS Firewalls

All subscribers enjoy complimentary access to harvest, an intuitive online data platform that allows users to explore, analyse and compare market data across sectors and countries. Updates are made quarterly, keeping track of the latest market developments.

Tony Crabtree – Founder & CEO commented: “Emerging technologies, unpredictable SMS pricing and new monetisation models from OTT providers are causing substantial disruption to established mobile messaging strategies. This new subscription offers a vital roadmap for stakeholders, providing them with the tools to understand and identify threats and opportunities, make smarter decisions, and gain competitive advantage.”

The new Mobile Messaging Market Intelligence Centre offers the most cost-effective use of an organisation’s budget; delivering enterprise-wide licencing, expert support, and quarterly forecast updates at an unbeatable price. To learn more, visit the website or contact the team to request a sample pack or personal demonstration.

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector; providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

Contacts

Sam Smith, Press Relations



T: +44(0)1256 830002



E: sam.smith@juniperresearch.com