Juniper Networks® Partners with Shaare Zedek Medical Center to Accelerate Digital Transformation with Automated Data Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Shaare Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem’s largest and fastest growing multi-disciplinary medical center, has embarked on total digital transformation of operations to provide superior experiences and exceptional care to its patients using Juniper’s data center solutions.

Shaare Zedek is a leading research and teaching hospital, running 30 departments and 70 outpatient clinics, which provide innovative treatments and therapies to one million patients per year. The hospital is also a model for large-scale emergency medicine and a leader in applying AI to patient care. Using Juniper® technology, the hospital built state-of-the-art data centers on its two campuses to ensure the availability of life-critical systems and applications for uninterrupted patient care and robust data analysis to guide the best courses of treatment.

Shaare Zedek uses the Juniper Apstra software to automate data center network operations, which leads to improved patient experiences. Apstra assures the network is running as intended and alerts the IT team if brownouts or deviations occur. The IT team also uses Apstra to manage changes, maintenance and updates.

With Juniper Apstra software, Shaare Zedek has been able to deploy its network fabric faster, guarantee data center uptime with network visibility and automation, streamline network operations, resolve issues more quickly and reduce total cost of ownership for its data center network.

The Juniper Networks® QFX5120 Switches form the data center network fabric, delivering 100-Gbps of capacity to support clinical and administrative applications and massive data stores.

Shaare Zedek worked with Oasis Technologies, a Juniper Elite Plus partner, to create the optimal data center architecture, working on the design, validation and testing to ensure that the Juniper solutions met Shaare Zedek’s strategic operational and technical goals.

“Digital health is transforming patient care at Shaare Zedek. Our data center operations must ensure the continuous availability of our life-critical systems and applications. Juniper provides the foundation of our reliable data center with next-level automation that assures best practice and consistency, to intent from initial design to everyday operations.”

– Shimi Ben Baruch, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer, Shaare Zedek Medical Center

“The network plays a vital role in keeping a modern organization healthy. It allows organizations to scale and support new applications and technologies that can assist in driving better patient outcomes and experiences. Juniper Apstra provides high performance technologies for Shaare Zedek Medical Center to ensure that it is fully prepared for continued digital acceleration.”

– Gos Hein van de Wouw, Vice President, Enterprise, EMEA, Juniper Networks

