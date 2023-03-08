JFrog Releases Self-Hosted Advanced Security Solution, Enabling Hybrid Software Supply Chain Protection

New deployment option gives organizations more choice and flexibility to manage and secure software development pipelines on-premise and in the Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform, today announced its JFrog Advanced Security solution is now available via self-hosted deployment licenses.

WHY: Following closely on the heels of the cloud version of JFrog Advanced Security, this new deployment option provides more flexibility for customers managing hybrid environments and unifies developers, operations, and security teams in an effort to collectively safeguard the software supply chain.

“Many of today’s enterprise software security solutions fall short because they only focus on source code and what happens before that software is in production,” said Asaf Karas, CTO, JFrog Security. “However, to truly protect your software supply chain you need to consider both code in development and in production at the binary level. JFrog Advanced Security provides a rich set of binary and source code analysis capabilities spanning from developer to production environments in a single, integrated DevOps platform – helping eliminate complexity, streamline security detection, assessment, and remediation efforts.”

WHAT: JFrog Advanced Security augments the already robust security capabilities in JFrog Xray with the power to detect, assess and remediate software supply chain security vulnerabilities using:

Deep binary scanning of all software components

Container contextual analysis (to identify false positives)

contextual analysis (to identify false positives) Exposed secrets detection

Cloud Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) security

Detection of the misuse or misconfiguration of open source software libraries and services putting your application at risk.

WHERE: For more information on the self-hosted version of JFrog Advanced Security, read this blog. The easiest way to try the advanced security features on your own is to start a cloud trial.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (Nasdaq: FROG), is on a mission to create a world of software delivered without friction from developer to device. Driven by a “Liquid Software” vision, the JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform is a single system of record that powers organizations to build, manage, and distribute software quickly and securely, ensuring it is available, traceable, and tamper-proof. The integrated security features also help identify, protect, and remediate against threats and vulnerabilities. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud platform is available as both self-hosted and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and 7K+ customers worldwide, including a majority of the FORTUNE 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely embrace digital transformation. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back! Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

