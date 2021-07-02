Home Business Wire Jeunesse Garners 18 Telly Awards in 2021 Competition
Jeunesse Garners 18 Telly Awards in 2021 Competition

LAKE MARY, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global direct selling company Jeunesse® has received 5 Gold, 9 Silver, and 4 Bronze Telly Awards in the 42nd annual Telly Awards — the world’s greatest honor for video and television content.


Three of the company’s videos received coveted Gold Telly Awards:

Silver Telly Awards included:

Bronze Telly Awards were garnered for:

  • E·VŌK Fragrances for Directing
  • TruNu Coffee for Directing and Food/Beverage
  • NEVO Nitro Grape and Fruit Fusion for Directing

“The Telly Awards is the premier competition for video work, and we are so honored to have received 5 Gold Telly Awards this year — a personal best for us,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “Video is such an important medium, and we are proud to offer award-winning work to assist Jeunesse Distributors around the world in their efforts to share the benefits of the global Jeunesse brands.”

Other prominent Telly Award winners in the 2021 competition include Netflix, Jennifer Garner, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Adobe, and Nickelodeon, to name a few. View winners at tellyawards.com.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology, such as WarnerMedia, NBC News, Framestore NY, and Vimeo.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, back-office support, and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

Lynn McGovern

623-363-6925

lynn.mcgovern@jeunessehq.com

