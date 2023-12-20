Jetic Emerges From Stealth to Revolutionize Cloud-Native Integration

Jetic enables developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#applicationintegration—Jetic, a cloud-native integration leader, launched its cloud-native iPaaS – democratizing integration for agile enterprises while avoiding vendor lock-ins.





After three years of proven success, the company has emerged from stealth to announce the official launch of Jetic – a reliable and robust serverless platform that has been enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations using hundreds of pre-built connectors and patterns.

Until now, 89% of companies grapple with data and system integration challenges. Application integration is often complex, expensive, and incomplete, as existing integration solutions cannot handle the long tail of data connectors. Already successfully used in mission-critical production environments by many companies, Jetic allows users to build custom data connectors, allowing them to fulfill all their integration needs, including modern, custom, and legacy systems.

“We are thrilled to officially unveil Jetic,” said Andre Sluczka, CEO, Jetic. “Jetic represents a paradigm shift in cloud-native integration, offering a transformative platform that empowers development teams while eliminating the constraints of costly vendor lock-ins.”

Jetic offers no vendor lock-in on two levels. First, by leveraging Kubernetes, making it cloud-agnostic, Jetic promises the ability to lift and shift workloads anywhere while maintaining a highly available environment. The second is an OpenStack approach. By relying on Apache Camel, a mature open-source framework used by Fortune 500 companies, users are given the independence to use their application integration workflow without disruption.

“Jetic has been an invaluable partner in our mission to enhance public safety services across the nation,” said Jeff Bruns, co-founder and CEO, Convey911. “Convey911 has been designed to break language barriers in emergency communication. With Jetic’s expertise, we are building a cloud-agnostic, resilient technology platform that enables public safety personnel to seamlessly communicate in any language, ensuring that every American has the help they need in possibly life-threatening situations.”

Jetic caters to various integration scenarios, including real-time integration, API management, serverless integration, event streaming, data capture, and data transformation, allowing users to automate their business. The platform facilitates root-cause analysis through cutting-edge monitoring and observability. Jetic follows Git standards and can fit into any GitOps strategy, offering a professional software rollout incorporating modern CI/CD practices.

About Jetic

Jetic is the first and only cloud-native API and application integration platform based on Apache Camel, enabling developers to engineer, deliver, and maintain scalable APIs and integrations. The company was founded by Andre Sluczka and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. To learn more, visit jetic.io.

