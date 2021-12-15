Jax Federal Credit Union Chooses Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Platform to Enhance Credit Decisioning and Member Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced that Jax Federal Credit Union (JAXFCU) has selected its adaptive AI-powered platform to bolster the institution’s credit decisioning and enhance member experience.

A hallmark of the Northeast Florida financial sector since its establishment in 1935, JAXFCU provides top-tier banking and financial services, including credit and debt counseling, financial planning and education to its members, proudly serving the communities of Duval, Clay, Nassau, Baker and St. Johns Counties. Deploying Scienaptic’s platform will position the credit union to make stronger, faster credit decisions while increasing its reach and minimizing risk.

“At JAXFCU, we are committed to championing and promoting financial wellness and inclusion for all our members and throughout our communities,” said Joy Bing, Vice President, Consumer Lending and Mortgages for JAXFCU. “Implementing Scienaptic’s platform will help further support this mission, allowing us to make faster credit decisions and boost credit access for both current and potential members, strengthening their financial options and our relationships with them.”

“We are excited to be working with JAXFCU to help bolster the credit and financing options for its members,” said Pankaj Jain, President, Scienaptic. “Scienaptic’s unique, adaptive AI technology will enable the credit union to say ‘yes’ to more members, more often, increasing loan approvals without increasing risk, while enhancing the member experience.”

