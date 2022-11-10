Ivanti Launches Fully Enabled Global Partner Portal and Campaign Central

Ivanti continues its investment in its partner community and reinforces its commitment to enabling partners to grow their business

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ivanti, the provider of the Ivanti Neurons automation platform that discovers, manages, secures, and services IT assets from cloud to edge, today announced the launch of its new fully enabled Partner Portal and Campaign Central. The Partner Portal is a personalized, role-based experience that provides automation of the partner life cycle and streamlines business processes. Campaign Central is a marketing platform that enhances partner marketing efforts by co-branding professionally packaged marketing campaigns at zero cost.

“Our partners are a critical part of our business, and we are committed to investing in them,” said Dennis Kozak, Chief Operating Officer at Ivanti. “The Partner Portal and Campaign Central are just two examples of how we are continuing to invest in our partner community. We are committed to providing our partners with the tools and resources they need to be successful.”

The Partner Portal provides a one-stop shop for all Ivanti related content, tools, and resources across all roles. It also offers a marketing platform to support partner lead generation and demand efforts. Campaign Central enables partners to create and personalize every campaign. Additionally, partners can track campaigns securely and stay informed at every customer touchpoint with built-in reporting. The Partner Portal provides a personalized, role-based experience that will enable Ivanti partners to drive more leads and close more business.

Initial feedback from our partners has been positive with many reporting that the Partner Portal and Campaign Central are game changers for their business. Lori Garber from Integral Federal said about Campaign Central: “I really like campaign central! It is super easy to create different collateral and customize it with our branding. The interface is easy to understand, especially after the enablement Ivanti provided. The pre-designed artwork is high quality and for a marketer like me, I appreciate that we can use something like this to save time.”

The Ivanti Partner Program was designed with the overarching belief that we are better together. Ivanti partners receive exclusive access to resources, tools, and connections to grow their business. Ivanti is consistently increasing our investment in our partnerships by offering more benefits and support through the partner program. Ivanti provides our partners a unique opportunity to rapidly grow their business by providing market-leading solutions to customers of every size around the globe.

For more information on the Ivanti Partner Portal and Campaign Central or to apply to become an Ivanti Partner, please visit: https://www.ivanti.com/partners.

About

Ivanti makes the Everywhere Workplace possible. In the Everywhere Workplace, employees use myriad devices to access IT applications and data over various networks to stay productive while they work from anywhere. The Ivanti Neurons automation platform connects the company’s industry-leading unified endpoint management, cybersecurity, and enterprise service management solutions, providing a unified IT platform that enables devices to self-heal and self-secure and empowers users to self-service. Over 45,000 customers, including 96 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to discover, manage, secure, and service their IT assets from cloud to edge, and deliver excellent end-user experiences for employees, wherever and however they work. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

