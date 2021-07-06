Istation Gains Dyslexia Screening Assessment Approval in Oklahoma

Istation’s ISIP™ unanimously approved for dyslexia screening

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Istation, a leader in educational technology, gained K-3 dyslexia screening approval for Istation’s Indicators of Progress (ISIP) assessment in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the ISIP assessment for use by Oklahoma school districts beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

Istation Reading is also approved for curriculum and instruction under the Reading Sufficiency Act for K-3 in Oklahoma for the 2021-2022 school year. Istation Reading empowers students through its instruction by providing guided learning in areas including phonemic awareness, phonics, reading fluency, and vocabulary comprehension.

“Combating dyslexia and reading difficulties at an early age for learners is essential to building a strong learning foundation,” said Istation COO Ossa Fisher. “We are honored at Istation to be approved by the Oklahoma State Board of Education as an official dyslexia screener.”

Powered by the science of reading, Istation’s reading assessments and instructional resources for pre-K through eighth grade cover the National Reading Panel’s “Big Five” foundational essentials: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, comprehension and vocabulary. Schools get the support they need to improve foundational reading and growth with assessments that provide actionable and insightful data that measure these skills and many others.

About Istation

Founded in 1998 and based in Dallas, Texas, Istation (Imagination Station) has become one of the nation’s leading providers of richly animated, game-like educational technology. Winner of several national educational technology awards, the Istation program puts more instructional time in the classroom through small-group and collaborative instruction. Istation’s innovative reading, math and Spanish programs immerse students in an engaging and interactive environment and inspire them to learn. Additionally, administrators and educators can use Istation to easily track the progress of their students, schools and classrooms. Istation now serves over 4 million students throughout the United States and in several other countries.

