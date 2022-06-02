ISACA Welcomes 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Medecision VP of Security Pamela Nigro will serve as board chair of global digital trust association

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global digital trust association ISACA installed its 2022-2023 Board of Directors during its virtual Annual General Meeting today. The new board includes members with diverse backgrounds and a range of expertise from across the globe, including new board chair Pamela Nigro.

Nigro, who most recently served as the ISACA board vice chair and is currently vice president-security with Medecision, is a recognized thought leader and subject matter expert in healthcare information, security, privacy, confidentiality of healthcare systems, healthcare risk, governance and compliance. Nigro is also an adjunct professor at Lewis University in Illinois, USA, where she teaches graduate-level courses on health information security, healthcare data security, privacy, and confidentiality, healthcare informatics, ethics, risk, IT governance and compliance, and management of information systems in the MSIS and MBA programs. A long-time leader of the Chicago Chapter of ISACA, she has more than 25 years of experience in the information technology industry and holds numerous IT certifications.

“I have been privileged to serve ISACA in many ways over the years—at the member, chapter and board level—and I am honored to continue to advance key priorities for our vibrant global community in this new role at this exciting juncture in our association’s evolution,” says Nigro. “I am committed to furthering our efforts to help professionals gain the skills and competencies needed to thrive in a digital trust world and instill the highest level of confidence in their organizations, as well as enhance how we tailor our engagement and offerings to the unique needs of each region where we have a presence worldwide.”

Stepping into the vice chair role on ISACA’s board is John De Santis, a technology executive and a past chairman and CEO of HyTrust. He is a company-builder with experience in the software, networking and information security domains.

One new director joined the ISACA board for the 2022-23 term—Bjørn R. Watne, of Norway. Watne is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Security Officer at Telenor Group. He has more than twenty years of experience working with cyber- and information security and is former president of the ISACA Norway Chapter.

The following 14 leaders were installed on the 2022-2023 ISACA Board of Directors during the meeting:

Pamela Nigro , CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CRMA, chair; vice president-security, Medecision

, CISA, CRISC, CGEIT, CRMA, chair; vice president-security, Medecision John De Santis , vice chair; technology executive and past chairman and CEO, HyTrust, Inc.

, vice chair; technology executive and past chairman and CEO, HyTrust, Inc. Niel Harper , CISA, CRISC, CDPSE, CISSP, director; technology and cybersecurity executive and past CISO at UNOPS

, CISA, CRISC, CDPSE, CISSP, director; technology and cybersecurity executive and past CISO at UNOPS Gabriela Hernández-Cardoso , director; social entrepreneur and past president and CEO of GE Mexico

, director; social entrepreneur and past president and CEO of GE Mexico Maureen O’Connell , NACD.DC, director; finance and education executive

, NACD.DC, director; finance and education executive Veronica N. Rose , CISA, CDPSE, director; senior advisor, information systems audit at KPMG Uganda, and author

, CISA, CDPSE, director; senior advisor, information systems audit at KPMG Uganda, and author Gerrard Schmid , director; past president and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf

, director; past president and CEO of Diebold Nixdorf Bjørn R. Watne , CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, CISSP-ISSMP, director; senior vice president and chief security officer at Telenor Group

, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CGEIT, CDPSE, CISSP-ISSMP, director; senior vice president and chief security officer at Telenor Group Asaf Weisberg , CSX-P, CISM, CRISC, CISA, CDPSE, CGEIT, director; founder and CEO of introSight

, CSX-P, CISM, CRISC, CISA, CDPSE, CGEIT, director; founder and CEO of introSight Gregory J. Touhill , CISM, CISSP, Brigadier General, USAF (ret), director and 2021-2022 board chair; director of the CERT Division at Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute

, CISM, CISSP, Brigadier General, USAF (ret), director and 2021-2022 board chair; director of the CERT Division at Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute Tracey Dedrick , director and 2020-2021 board chair; former chief risk officer, experienced in risk, compliance, treasury, and investor relations

, director and 2020-2021 board chair; former chief risk officer, experienced in risk, compliance, treasury, and investor relations Brennan P. Baybeck , CISA, CISM, CRISC, CISSP, director and 2019-2020 board chair; VP & CISO for Customer Services, Oracle Corporation

, CISA, CISM, CRISC, CISSP, director and 2019-2020 board chair; VP & CISO for Customer Services, Oracle Corporation Rob Clyde , CISM, NACD Board Leadership Fellow, NACD.DC, director and 2018-19 board chair; executive chair of the board of directors, White Cloud Security; director, board of directors, Crypto Quantique; and managing director, Clyde Consulting LLC

, CISM, NACD Board Leadership Fellow, NACD.DC, director and 2018-19 board chair; executive chair of the board of directors, White Security; director, board of directors, Crypto Quantique; and managing director, Clyde Consulting LLC David Samuelson, director and ISACA CEO

“I am thrilled to welcome this new ISACA board of directors, which brings with it a high caliber of expertise and leadership, diverse viewpoints and experiences, as well as a deep passion for our members who are the digital trust professionals worldwide,” Samuelson said. “With Pam’s leadership and the combined energy and talents of this group, I am confident this board will accelerate our pursuit of digital trust and help deliver a new level of value to our global community.”

To read a blog post by ISACA Board Chair Pam Nigro, click here, and access board member bios at www.isaca.org.

About ISACA



ISACA® (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training, and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy, and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced and under-represented populations.

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ISACANews

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/isaca

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ISACAGlobal

Instagram: www.instagram.com/isacanews/

Contacts

Bridget Drufke, bdrufke@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5554



Kristen Kessinger, communications@isaca.org, +1.847.660.5512