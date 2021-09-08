IronNet to Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

IronNet Founder and co-Chief Executive Officer General (Ret.) Keith Alexander to lead the ceremonial bell ringing event.

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), an innovative leader transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense, today announced that General (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet Founder and co-Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow morning – Thursday, Sept. 9 – to celebrate the company’s recent exchange listing following the completion of its business combination with LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. on August 26, 2021.

“IronNet’s participation in the New York Stock Exchange bell ringing ceremony marks another milestone for our company and its ongoing mission to help organizations better defend themselves against cyberattacks,” said Alexander. “I am honored to represent our entire team of brilliant, customer-focused employees who drive IronNet’s sustained success through their steadfast commitment to transforming cybersecurity through Collective Defense. This ceremony exemplifies not only how far we’ve come as a company, but also how much farther we intend to go.”

Since its founding in 2014, IronNet has spearheaded a unique approach to cybersecurity through its best-in-class behavioral analytics-based network detection and response (NDR) capabilities and an operational model built on real-time, anonymized attack information and intelligence sharing. The Collective Defense model unifies organizations as a community of defenders to combat escalating cyberattacks by increasing visibility into the threat landscape with a radar-like picture of attack events as they are developing. This approach represents a dramatically different way to address the needs of the cybersecurity market, which is expected to reach $40 billion by 2024.

In addition to television coverage of the ceremony, the New York Stock Exchange will livestream the Opening Bell ceremony on its website. The bell ringing is scheduled for 9:26 – 9:30 a.m. EST. A video of the ceremony will also be archived on that same page following the livestream.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a high number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. For more information about IronNet, visit IronNet.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronNet’s expectations with respect to its growth, expansion of the cybersecurity market and customer growth opportunities for IronNet, and IronNet’s ability to strengthen the security profiles of its customers and partners. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside IronNet’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: IronNet’s inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of collaborations with IronNet’s partners and customers; IronNet’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; IronNet’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNet’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNet’s products; potential litigation involving IronNet; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for IronNet’s products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2021 and other documents that IronNet has filed or will file with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and IronNet does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

