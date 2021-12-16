Home Business Wire IronNet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire

IronNet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

di Business Wire

Revises Fiscal Year Revenue and ARR Guidance Due to Delayed Strategic Opportunities

Added 49 New Customers Year-Over-Year; Grew Cloud Subscription Revenue 74% Year-Over-Year

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) (“IronNet”), a leading provider of solutions Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective Defense(SM), announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Our prior outlook for both the quarter and fiscal year was supported by what we assessed as late-stage multi-million dollar strategic customer opportunities, the majority of which are in the U.S. public sector. We had previously expected to finalize these opportunities in the second half of the fiscal year, however they remain pending primarily due to government delays in getting funding through to federal budgets. These continue to be viable opportunities in our pipeline. Given the difficulty in predicting when they will close, we have removed them from our ARR guidance. We will disclose any strategic contracts that are accretive to our revised fiscal year ARR outlook,” said GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, Chairman and co-CEO of IronNet.

Alexander added: “Our conviction remains strong that the need for IronNet Collective Defense(TM) — characterized by anonymized, real-time network detection, event correlation and response collaboration across the public and private sectors — has never been greater. Recent government mandates and senior officials have highlighted how nations, sectors and companies must shift to defending in collaboration with one another. With this capability, IronNet has a strongly differentiated solution. We will continue to advance our strategy in pursuit of market share, encouraged by a number of leading indicators in the business, including our cloud subscription revenue growth, 30% ARR growth over the same point in time last year, and a healthy pipeline of customer opportunities that is simply taking time to convert to active engagements.”

William Welch, co-CEO of IronNet, commented: “We have taken steps to drive improved predictability in our business, including increased emphasis on cloud deployments to expedite time to value for customers. As we continue to aggressively pursue the network detection and response market, our technology continues to distinguish us from other vendors. Recent favorable evaluations by highly discriminating IT teams noted that IronNet detected attack behaviors in customer networks and cloud deployed infrastucture with a level of speed and accuracy unmatched by other vendors. This goes beyond the indicators of compromise that many already share, and is a validation of our unique model.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial & Operating Highlights

  • Revenue: $6.9 million compared to $7.0 million in the same quarter last year
    • Cloud subscription revenue grew to $3.8 million from $2.2 million in the same quarter last year
    • Recurring product revenue, which is defined as revenue that is subscription-based, grew to $6.1 million, up from $4.4 million in the same quarter last year
  • Gross Margin: 65.7% compared to 70.5% in the same quarter last year, with one-time cost of sales accounting charges accounting for 2.4% of the year over year decline
  • Operating loss:
    • GAAP: $185.6 million, which includes $160.1 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense and $1.6 million of transaction expenses, in both cases one-time, accounting-driven expenses triggered by the closing of the transaction this quarter, compared to $12.6 million in the same quarter last year
  • Net loss:
    • GAAP: $193.1 million, which includes the one-time, accounting-driven expenses of $160.1 million and $1.6 million noted above as well as the additional one-time non-cash accounting-driven expense of $11.3 million related to the change in fair market value of the private warrants between the date of the closing and their exercise in late September and early October, compared to $12.5 million in the same quarter last year
    • Non-GAAP Adjusted: $20.2 million after excluding the one-time expenses described above
  • Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): $27.5 million compared to $21.2 million at the end of the same quarter last year and $24.1 million at the end of the prior quarter
  • Dollar-based average contract length: 2.8 years compared to 3.2 years at the end of the same quarter last year
  • Calculated billings (Non-GAAP): $3.4 million compared to $8.1 million for the end of the same quarter last year
  • Cash and cash equivalents: $73.9 million at end of quarter
  • Customer Count: 74 compared to 25 at the end of the same quarter last year

Business Highlights

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2022, IronNet now expects:

  • Revenue of approximately $26 million
  • ARR of approximately $30 million to exit the fiscal year

Conference Call & Webcast Information

IronNet will host a conference call to discuss these results today, Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call and additional materials can be accessed on IronNet’s Investor Relations website at https://www.ir.ironnet.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

Date:

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

https://www.ir.ironnet.com

Dial-in number:

201-689-7807

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

  • Needham Growth Conference

    Tuesday, January 11, 2022

The webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the IronNet website at https://ir.ironnet.com/.

About IronNet

Founded in 2014 by GEN (Ret.) Keith Alexander, IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: “IRNT”) is a global cybersecurity leader that is transforming how organizations secure their networks by delivering the first-ever Collective Defense platform operating at scale. Employing a number of former NSA cybersecurity operators with offensive and defensive cyber experience, IronNet integrates deep tradecraft knowledge into its industry-leading products to solve the most challenging cyber problems facing the world today. For more information, visit www.ironnet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding IronNet’s anticipated fiscal 2022 revenue and ARR as of the end of its fiscal year, its ability to transform cybersecurity, execute on its business strategy and increase market share, and the expansion of the cybersecurity market and demand for IronNet’s products and services. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside IronNet’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: IronNet’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; IronNet’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of IronNet’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; IronNet’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance of IronNet’s products; potential litigation; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for IronNet’s products. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus filed by IronNet with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) on September 30, 2021, as well as other documents to be filed by IronNet from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, and IronNet does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Certain Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) — Calculated at a particular measurement date as the annualized value of our then existing customer subscription contracts and the portions of other software and product contracts that are to be recognized over the course of the contracts and that are designed to renew, assuming any contract that expires during the 12 months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms.

Dollar-based average contract length: Calculated by multiplying the average total length of our customer contracts, measured in years or fractions thereof, by the respective revenue recognized for the last three months of each reporting period, and then dividing by the revenue attributable to software and product customers for the same three-month period used in the numerator. Because many of our customers have similar buying patterns and the average term of our contracts is more than 12 months, this metric provides a means of assessing the degree of built-in revenue repetition that exists across our customer base. Declines in average contract length are not reflective of the average lifetime of a customer.

Calculated billings: Calculated as total revenue plus the change in deferred revenue in a period. Calculated billings in any particular period aims to reflect amounts invoiced to customers to access our software-based, cybersecurity analytics products, cloud platform and professional services, together with related support services, for our new and existing customers. We typically invoice our customers on multi-year or annual contracts in advance, either annually or monthly.

Non-GAAP operating loss and Non-GAAP net loss: Calculated as GAAP operating loss and GAAP net loss excluding the impact of one-time stock-based compensation expense and transaction costs related to the merger between LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. and IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc.

While we believe that calculated billings may be helpful to investors because it provides insight into the cash that will be generated from sales of our subscriptions, this metric may vary from period-to-period for a number of reasons, and therefore has a number of limitations as a quarter-to-quarter or year-over-year comparative measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our metric of calculated billings as tools for comparison. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider calculated billings along with revenue and our other GAAP financial results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of revenue, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to calculated billings:

 

 

Three Months Ended

October 31,

 

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021 vs 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

6.9

 

$

7.0

 

(0.1

)

 

(1

%)

Add: Total Deferred revenue, end of period

 

 

30.1

 

 

23.0

 

7.1

 

 

31

%

Less: Total Deferred revenue, beginning of period

 

 

33.6

 

 

21.9

 

11.7

 

 

53

%

Calculated billings

 

$

3.4

 

$

8.1

 

(4.7

)

 

(58%)

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to similar measures excluding the effects of stock-based compensation expense and transaction costs incurred as a result of the recently completed merger between LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. and IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc.and the change in fair value of private warrants between the closing of the merger and their exercise during the quarter.

 

Three Months

Ended October 31,

 

Nine Months

Ended October 31,

 

2021

 

2021

 

($ in thousands)

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(193,122

)

 

$

(225,789

)

Stock compensation expense (1)

 

160,094

 

 

 

160,094

 

Change in fair value of warrants liabilities

 

11,302

 

 

 

11,302

 

Transaction costs expense (2)

 

1,556

 

 

 

2,328

 

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss

$

(20,170

)

 

$

(52,065

)

(1) Total stock based compensation of $160.1 million has been recorded within research and development of $20.9 million, sales and marketing of $49.3 million, and general and administrative expense of $89.9 million on the statement of operations

(2) Transaction expenses have been recorded within general and administrative expense on the statement of operations

Stock compensation charges for the three month and nine month periods were precipitated by three factors (1) the occurrence of the closing of the Merger which triggered recognition of the time vested portion to that date from the pool of issued RSUs, (2) the de-SPAC type of trigger which satisfied the liquidity event condition on the RSUs that required an accounting revaluation of the vested RSUs at the time of the charge to their value on the date of the closing and (3) the accounting requirement to use a graded recognition method instead of a straight line method where the graded method used brings stock compensation charges forward compared to the straight line method.

IronNet Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts, Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

October 31,

 

Nine Months Ended

October 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Product, subscription and support revenue

$

6,132

 

$

5,958

 

 

$

18,038

 

$

18,047

 

Professional services revenue

 

781

 

 

1,055

 

 

 

1,327

 

 

3,779

 

Total revenue

 

6,913

 

 

7,013

 

 

 

19,365

 

 

21,826

 

Cost of product, subscription and support revenue

 

2,082

 

 

1,252

 

 

 

5,505

 

 

3,534

 

Cost of professional services revenue

 

286

 

 

817

 

 

 

617

 

 

1,596

 

Total cost of revenue

 

2,368

 

 

2,069

 

 

 

6,122

 

 

5,130

 

Gross Profit

 

4,545

 

 

4,944

 

 

 

13,243

 

 

16,696

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

28,144

 

 

5,687

 

 

 

42,606

 

 

19,965

 

Sales and marketing

 

57,196

 

 

7,155

 

 

 

72,046

 

 

23,265

 

General and administrative

 

100,267

 

 

4,714

 

 

 

111,952

 

 

16,690

 

Total operating expenses

 

185,607

 

 

17,797

 

 

 

226,604

 

 

59,920

 

Operating Loss

 

(181,062

)

 

(12,613

)

 

 

(213,361

)

 

(43,225

)

Other (expense) income, net

 

(724

)

 

178

 

 

 

(1,070

)

 

125

 

Change in fair value of warrants liabilities

 

(11,302

)

 

 

 

 

(11,302

)

 

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(193,088

)

 

(12,435

)

 

 

(225,733

)

 

(43,099

)

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

 

(34

)

 

(19

)

 

 

(56

)

 

(58

)

Net loss

$

(193,122

)

$

(12,454

)

 

$

(225,791

)

$

(43,158

)

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

 

(2.22

)

 

(0.19

)

 

 

(3.05

)

 

(0.67

)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

87,178,432

 

 

65,067,942

 

 

 

74,001,217

 

 

64,064,424

 

IronNet Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts, Unaudited)

 

 

 

October 31,

 

January 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2021

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

73,891

 

 

$

31,543

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

2,246

 

 

 

1,643

 

Unbilled receivable

 

 

3,885

 

 

 

1,425

 

Related party receivables and loan receivables

 

 

3,521

 

 

 

3,599

 

Account and loan receivables

 

 

9,652

 

 

 

6,667

 

Inventory

 

 

2,672

 

 

 

2,180

 

Deferred costs

 

 

2,416

 

 

 

2,068

 

Prepaid warranty

 

 

814

 

 

 

1,037

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

4,254

 

 

 

2,172

 

Total current assets

 

$

93,699

 

 

$

45,667

 

Deferred costs

 

 

1,320

 

 

 

2,056

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

5,596

 

 

 

2,792

 

Prepaid warranty

 

 

897

 

 

 

878

 

Deposits and other assets

 

 

490

 

 

 

298

 

Total assets

 

$

102,002

 

 

$

51,691

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,380

 

 

$

1,922

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

6,196

 

 

 

2,591

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

12,929

 

 

 

12,481

 

Deferred rent

 

 

154

 

 

 

134

 

Short-term PPP loan

 

 

 

 

 

3,487

 

Income tax payable

 

 

135

 

 

 

88

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

689

 

 

 

689

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

24,483

 

 

 

21,392

 

Deferred rent

 

 

808

 

 

 

928

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

17,181

 

 

 

21,563

 

Warrants

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

Long-term PPP loan

 

 

 

 

 

2,093

 

Other long-term liabilities payable

 

 

689

 

 

 

689

 

Total liabilities

 

$

43,204

 

 

$

46,665

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or

outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 88,718,630

and 65,353,098 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2021 and January 31,

2021, respectively

 

 

9

 

 

 

7

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

459,349

 

 

 

180,853

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

 

267

 

 

 

40

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(400,828

)

 

 

(175,039

)

Subscription notes receivable

 

 

 

 

 

(835

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

58,798

 

 

 

5,026

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

102,002

 

 

$

51,691

 

IronNet Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, Unaudited)

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended October 31,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(225,789

)

 

$

(43,157

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

659

 

 

 

935

 

Loss (Gain) on sale of fixed assets

 

 

(1

)

 

 

220

 

Bad debt expense

 

 

 

 

 

33

 

Employee stock based compensation

 

 

160,156

 

 

 

27

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

 

1,061

 

 

 

97

 

Change in fair value of warrants liabilities

 

 

11,302

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest income on amounts due from stockholder

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(12

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,984

)

 

 

(962

)

Deferred costs

 

 

388

 

 

 

(982

)

Inventories

 

 

(492

)

 

 

(494

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(3,157

)

 

 

(71

)

Deposits and other assets

 

 

(194

)

 

 

75

 

Prepaid warranty

 

 

205

 

 

 

157

 

Accounts payable

 

 

1,011

 

 

 

(976

)

Accrued expenses

 

 

2,552

 

 

 

1,388

 

Income tax payable

 

 

47

 

 

 

58

 

Deferred rent

 

 

(100

)

 

 

(131

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(3,934

)

 

 

2,689

 

Warrants

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities payable

 

 

0

 

 

 

1,209

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(59,235

)

 

 

(39,897

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(2,245

)

 

 

(425

)

Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets

 

 

228

 

 

 

81

 

Sales of investments

 

 

 

 

 

647

 

Proceeds from the maturity of investments

 

 

 

 

 

754

 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

 

(2,017

)

 

 

1,057

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

 

 

634

 

 

 

44,080

 

Proceeds from borrowing SVB Bridge loan

 

 

15,000

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from borrowing PPP loan

 

 

 

 

 

5,580

 

Payment of loan – SVB bridge

 

 

(15,000

)

 

 

 

Payment of PPP loan

 

 

(5,580

)

 

 

 

Merger recapitalization

 

 

4,214

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from PIPE shares

 

 

125,000

 

 

 

 

Payment of transaction costs

 

 

(21,179

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock subscriptions

 

 

293

 

 

 

47

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

103,382

 

 

 

49,707

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

217

 

 

 

(407

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

42,348

 

 

 

10,460

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

Beginning of the period

 

$

31,543

 

 

$

10,806

 

End of the period

 

$

73,891

 

 

$

21,266

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities

 

 

 

 

Interest earned on subscription notes receivable

 

 

8

 

 

 

12

 

Unpaid purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(1,446

)

 

 

 

Non-cash settlement of related party loan receivable for common shares

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

 

Unrealized loss on investment

 

 

 

 

 

(2

)

 

Contacts

IronNet:
IronNet Investors: Nancy Fazioli: IR@ironnet.com
IronNet Media: Thomas Scholl: Media@ironnet.com

Articoli correlati

Tianma Micro-electronics and Universal Display Corporation Extend Long-Term OLED Agreements

Business Wire Business Wire -
EWING, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$OLED #OLED--Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials,...
Continua a leggere

Improve Contents Claim Experiences for Insureds and Adjusters with New Guidewire Marketplace App from Enservio

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$GWRE #ClaimCenter--Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Enservio®, a Solera company, announced that Enservio’s new...
Continua a leggere

Absolute Software Reports Annual Shareholders Meeting Voting Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in self-healing Zero...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Tianma Micro-electronics and Universal Display Corporation Extend Long-Term OLED Agreements

Business Wire