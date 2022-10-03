iQor Celebrates Customer Service Week 2022

iQor Honors Employees Dedicated to Providing the Most Sought-After Customer Service to Millions of Consumers for Global Brands

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BPOIndustry–iQor, a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, celebrates Customer Service Week 2022 this week. More than 35,000 dedicated iQor customer support employees across 10 countries will participate in the week-long celebration October 3-7.

Customer Service Week is an international event that recognizes the importance of customer service and honors the contributions of those who serve and support customers. Held annually during the first week of October, Customer Service Week is a global event celebrated in 60 countries.

“Customer Service Week is a special time to celebrate our valued employees and the work they do each and every day to deliver rewarding customer experiences with expertise and empathy,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik. “Their commitment to building human connections and ensuring customers feel valued and respected plays an important role in the experiences consumers have with our partners and their brands. Our teams provide the human element within a growing digital ecosystem to drive efficiency and the best omnichannel customer experiences for global consumers.”

During Customer Service Week and throughout the year, iQor celebrates work-in-office and work-at-home employees for their dedication to creating amazing customer experiences rooted in iQorian Values.

As part of iQor’s commitment to employees, iQor’s 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, iQor Qares, supports iQor employees around the world in need of financial assistance due to life-altering or catastrophic events. To learn more about the charity’s mission or to make a donation, visit www.iQorQares.com.

iQor is hiring work-in-office and work-at-home call center positions in many locations across the globe. Individuals seeking rewarding employee experiences with unlimited growth potential are encouraged to visit apply.iqor.com.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.

