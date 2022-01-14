InVue Expands to Create a Connected System for In-Store Retail Operations

New products for seamless merchandising, security, access control, and mobile point of sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Retail–InVue, the leading global developer of intelligent hardware and software technology for retail, consumer electronics, and data centers, launches its most innovative product offerings to become the end-to-end systems provider for retail store operations. The company expands InVue LIVE and NE360 platforms to streamline store operations, engage customers, and remove friction from the in-store shopping experience from pick up to check out.





“The need for retailers to create a unique store environment has never been more critical. Our retail partners are looking for real-time information across stores so they can respond to shopper needs in the ways they have been accustomed to through online channels,” said Chris Gibson, InVue Chief Product & Marketing Officer. “By expanding our offerings in merchandise security, operations, and customer engagement, anyone from store leaders to corporate team members can quickly make informed business decisions to differentiate their brand.”

Today, InVue introduces LIVE Access and LIVE Display, the flagship software applications of InVue LIVE – retail’s first connected enterprise platform for everyday store operations.

LIVE Display connects and optimizes retail stores by empowering associates to monitor and manage display merchandise in real-time. Powered by InVue’s LIVE network, the intuitive mobile app delivers health, status, and service information instantly. Administrators access key performance indicators such as customer engagement, planogram compliance, and remerchandising execution to optimize stores and reduce operational costs.

LIVE Access provides visibility, control, and management of interaction with locked, displayed, and sell-through products. The software behind InVue’s iconic OneKEY ecosystem now offers a virtual key via an app, connecting a full network of access points to allow faster customer service as well as monitor and report on associate interactions in real-time.

In addition, the company is expanding InVue LIVE’s Access Control and Merchandising portfolio by introducing two new compatible devices:

LIVE Locks ensure fast access to stored, secured merchandise. Combined with LIVE Access, these digital locks require no local wiring, and offer multiple unlocking methods so retailers can quickly install, scale, and future proof for the changing needs of stores.

LIVE OnePOD meets the dynamic needs of retail spaces displaying high-value merchandise by putting display security into the palm of your hand. Set, schedule, and operate each display from a mobile device via LIVE Display.

LIVE OnePOD can switch between high-security and high-experience settings at any time and features first-of-a-kind self-defense technology. The smart sensor detects when security is breached and automatically sends all displays into lockdown mode, hands free.

InVue also introduces the next generation of award-winning NE360 Mobile Point of Sale solution with reimagined NE360 Handheld (NE360H) and NE360 Tablet (NE360T) mPOS cases.

With the latest NE360H and NE360T, businesses can combine their choice of phone, tablet, payment device, and operating system to create a flexible mPOS system that evolves with customer expectations.

“Customers get the same Bluetooth connectivity, 4ft drop-rating, and dual-charging capabilities the NE360 platform is known for, while the flexible configurations enable them to change hardware or software solutions whenever they like,” said David Suarez, InVue’s GM of Point of Sale division.

InVue will debut new products at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in New York on January 16-18, 2022 at booth #627.

To learn more, visit: www.invue.com/new-products-2022

InVue is a global innovator and developer of intelligent hardware and software systems for retail, consumer electronics brands, and data centers. Our data-driven technology seamlessly promotes, protects, and connects our customer’s merchandise, products and services, to reduce their costs, minimize risk and improve profits. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., InVue has a 50-year history working with retailers and is present in over 90 countries. Learn more at www.invue.com

