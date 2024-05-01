Home Business Wire Intuit to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on May 23
Business Wire

Intuit to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on May 23

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, will announce its third-quarter financial results for fiscal year 2024 on May 23, following the close of market. The company’s third quarter ends today.


Intuit executives will discuss the financial results on a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time on May 23. The conference call can be heard live at http://investors.intuit.com/Events/default.aspx. Prepared remarks for the call will be available on Intuit’s website after the call ends.

Replay Information

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week by calling 800-723-0549 or 402-220-2657 from international locations. There is no passcode required. The audio call will remain available on Intuit’s website for one week after the conference call.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Contacts

Investors
Lisa Patterson

Intuit Inc.

650-944-2713

lisa_patterson@intuit.com

Media
Kali Fry

Intuit Inc.

650-944-3036

kali_fry@intuit.com

Articoli correlati

Skyworks Reports Q2 FY24 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Revenue of $1.046 Billion Posts GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.14 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.55 Generates Quarterly Operating Cash...
Continua a leggere

Curinos Launches New Amplero Capability for Advanced AI-Powered Creative Management Workflow

Business Wire Business Wire -
Financial institution marketers can accelerate creative development through rapid generation and iteration of tailored content that remains fresh and...
Continua a leggere

PACCAR Elects New Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mr. Pierre Breber and Mr. Brice Hill have been elected to the PACCAR Inc Board of Directors,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php