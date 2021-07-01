Introducing Go Kinetic, Enhancing the Ease of Online Account Management

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Customers’ need for flexibility and convenience has never been greater. To meet that need, Kinetic introduced Go Kinetic, a refreshed online account management tool and mobile app. Previously known as MyWIN, Go Kinetic offers a fresh new name, user experience and enhanced, easy-to-use navigation. The Go Kinetic mobile app is available for download in the Google Play Store or in the App Store, and can be accessed online at my.gokinetic.com.





“ We know that a growing number of our customers want the option to handle their business with us at their own convenience,” said Paul Strickland, vice president of customer care. “ In addition to the ongoing $2 billion investment to drive fiber deeper into our network, we are making investments in tools like this so that customers access service the way they want it, when they want it. And we plan to keep investing and improving their experience.”

Go Kinetic brings account management right to customers’ fingertips. The fresh look and more customizable features give Kinetic users the freedom and ability to access, update and manage their Kinetic account online – anytime, anywhere. This is the first phase in Kinetic’s effort to continue to bring the best possible features, functionality and experience to customers.

Additionally, Kinetic customers who haven’t previously registered for MyWIN or Go Kinetic are eligible to enter the Go Kinetic 1 Year of Free Internet Giveaway. Users who create a Go Kinetic account for the first time through July 23 can enter to win. Terms are available here.

With Go Kinetic, customers can:

View and pay bill online

Live chat

Track order & support requests

Easily manage Wi-Fi password, access and more

Get the latest in special offers

And more!

Visit my.GoKinetic.com to learn more.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network and 5G fixed wireless service to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

